To Therapists, Doctors, Healers, and Coaches Who Want to Heal Humanity; Free Online Summit to Launch on October 29th
Dr. Shamini Jain, founder of The Consciousness and Healing Initiative teaches us about the science of biofield healing and how we can heal our energy. She's pictured here with Deepak Chopra, a founding advisor of The Consciousness Healing Initiative.
Miranda Dreyer, BSN, RN, is the founder of Ascended Medicine and the creative visionary behind The Cosmic Mama Show launching October 29, 2020.
Richard Rudd the author of Gene Keys is considered one of the 100 most influential spiritual teachers of our time will share how you can embrace and unlock the higher purpose hidden in your DNA.
Ceremonial musician Ayla Schafer, with over 7 million views on her last musical video, “Vuela con el Viento,” will be debuting her newest musical medicine video on the show.
Each day for twenty-one days, the free online summit will give practical information on how people can rewire and reprogram their brains and nervous system.
The series is a guided journey into personal sovereignty. Participants will experience profound healing through prayers, activations, meditations, and performances, in addition to the in-depth wisdom interviews. People are reminded they have choices aside from black or white or left or right thinking. If their traumas are resolved, it will allow them to see their infinite decisions, despite the chaos around them.
Starting on October 29th, Dreyer will discuss with experts in their field about psychedelic-assisted therapies and plant medicines, consciousness healing, flow consciousness, medical shamanism, and the evolutionary science of co-creation.
Many medical doctors, coaches, healers, scientists, and light-workers will be featured on the show. Most of them will be giving away gifts to their audiences. Some of these guests include Elizabeth Wilcock (founder of the Lineages of Light), Dr. Shamini Jain (founder of Consciousness Healing Initiative), Richard Rudd (author of Gene Keys and considered one of the 100 most influential spiritual teachers of our time), Dr. Jeff McNairy (Chief medical officer at Rythmia Life Advancement Center) Dr. Jinju Dasalla (Rewire your brain with Neurosomatic Flow) Justin Faerman and Jackie Knechtel (founders of Flow Consciousness Institute), Sofiah Thom (Temple Body Arts), Elisabet Sahtouris (Evolution Biologist and futurist and author) and more. Ceremonial musician Ayla Schafer, with over 7 million views on her last musical video, “Vuela con el Viento,” will be debuting her newest musical medicine video on the show.
When asked why she is doing this, Dreyer answered, "Trauma healing and optimization of lived experience are cornerstones of Ascended Medicine. We cannot accept crisis stabilization and sub-standards of care when true healing is readily available.”
Dreyer incorporates her background as a psychiatric RN and US Navy veteran and her more than twenty years’ experience in the healing arts, somatics, and holistic health. She is committed to emerging psychedelic-assisted therapies, functional medicine, epigenetics, and emerging neuroscience.
Interested participants can go to https://cosmicmama.show/ to sign up for the free event.
About Miranda Dreyer
Miranda Dreyer, BSN, RN, is the founder of Ascended Medicine and the creative visionary behind The Cosmic Mama Show. She is an advocate for personal sovereignty and optimization of lived experience through trauma healing and an accelerator of New Earth Consciousness. She coaches multi-passionate doctors, nurses, coaches, and healers to unveil and embody their spiritual gifts and authentic essence and integrate them with their credentials to create trauma-informed and integrative medical practices and online coaching empires that serve humanity. She is also an inpatient psychiatric RN on a locked unit in San Diego, CA, where she continues to serve part-time on the front lines of mental health because she enjoys working with under-served populations.
