Sunshine Coast Health Centre, a Leading Mental Health Centre for Men in Canada, Announces Conference Sponsorship
British Columbia, Canada
The Center is announcing its sponsorship of an upcoming virtual conference on mental health.
We're excited to sponsor this important conference.”VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, October 24, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sunshine Coast Health Centre, a top-rated drug rehab, alcohol treatment, and trauma / PTSD treatment program for men at https://www.sunshinecoasthealthcentre.ca/, is proud to announce its sponsorship of the upcoming "Virtual Western Canadian Mental Health Summit Conference: Helping Individuals Thrive During Turbulent Times," to be held online April 21, 2021. The conference will bring together mental health professionals in Canada and cover timely issues surrounding anxiety, stress, and mental health during these challenging times.
— Casey Jordan
“We're excited to sponsor this important conference,” explained Casey Jordan, Chief Marketing Officer. “These are obviously trying times for many Canadians, and we are seeing an epidemic of anxiety. One of the core focus areas of the conference will be anxiety and how mental health practitioners can help Canadians cultivate healthy coping skills.”
Persons seeking to learn more can visit the Jack Hirose website at http://www.jackhirose.com/ or reach out to Sunshine Coast Health Centre via its website for details.
FEATURED PRESENTERS
The conference will feature many distinguished presenters from among Canada's leading experts in mental health:
Gabor Mate, MD, Topic: Illness and Health in an Insane Culture
David Burns, MD. Topic: Feeling Great: Help Clients Change the Way They Feel
Margaret Wehrenberg, Psy.D. topic: Pandemic Anxiety: Surviving Stress, Fear and Grief During Turbulent Times
Jonah Paquette, Psy.D. topic: Fostering Well-Being and Meaning During Periods of Crisis
Donald Altman, M.A. topic: Mindfulness in the 21st Century: The Power of Unplugging to Reclaim Attention and Overcome Anxiety
Caroline Buzanko, Ph.D. topic: Stressed out Kids and Teens
The conference will be 100% online, thus making it possible for anyone from anywhere to participate. Persons interested in the services of Sunshine Health Centre are encouraged to visit the information page on their drug and alcohol treatment services at https://www.sunshinecoasthealthcentre.ca/drug-alcohol-treatment/ and then, if desired, to reach out for a confidential consultation.
ABOUT SUNSHINE COAST HEALTH CENTRE
Sunshine Coast Health Centre is a 47-bed drug and alcohol rehabilitation facility exclusively designed for men, officially opened on the 15th of March 2004. The Centre has a philosophy of care that goes beyond just addiction to include personal transformation based on three key therapeutic principles: interpersonal relatedness, self definition (autonomy & competence), and intrinsic motivation. The Centre offers both drug rehabilitation and alcohol treatment near Vancouver, BC, but serving patients across Canada, particularly British Columbia and Alberta and cities such as Calgary, Edmonton and Red Deer. Sunshine Coast Health Centre uses a form of drug rehabilitation based on the research of Viktor Frankl and methodology of Paul T.P. Wong, namely 'Meaning Centered Therapy'.
