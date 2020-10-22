Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
16th circuit commission seeks applicants for Castle associate circuit judge vacancy in Jackson County

21 October 2020

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The Sixteenth Circuit Judicial Commission is accepting applications for the position of associate circuit judge, Division 27 of the Sixteenth Judicial Circuit (Jackson County), beginning October 21, 2020. This position is created by the October 20, 2020, appointment of Judge Sarah A. Castle to the position of circuit Judge, Division 1.  

Article V, section 21 of the Missouri Constitution requires that an associate circuit judge be at least 25 years old, licensed to practice law in Missouri, a qualified voter in Missouri, and a resident of the Sixteenth Judicial Circuit.  

Citizens are encouraged to nominate well-qualified candidates for the commission’s consideration. Nominations should be submitted to the contact person listed below.

For those interested in applying, the application and instructions are available below:

The commission must receive all completed applications for this vacancy by 4 p.m. Tuesday, November 17, 2020.

The commission expects to meet Wednesday, December 2, 2020, at the Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District, 1300 Oak Street, Kansas City, Missouri, to conduct public interviews of the applicants and to select a panel of three nominees for the vacancy. Further details regarding the interviews, including the manner in which applicants and the public will participate, will be announced at a later date. Upon receipt of the nominations, the governor of the State of Missouri will have 60 days to appoint one of the three nominees as associate circuit judge in Division 27 of the Jackson County circuit court.  

Members of the commission are Cynthia L. Martin, chief judge of the Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District; attorneys Phyllis Norman and Kirk Presley; and lay members Connie Cierpiot and Damon Daniel.

Note: Links to application materials typically are disabled after the application deadline passes.

Contact person: Kimberly K. Boeding, clerk of the court 

Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District

1300 Oak Street

Kansas City, MO  64106

Kimberly.Boeding@courts.mo.gov

(816) 889-3600

