COVID-19 Micro-Cluster Strategy Metrics

Tier 1  

Geographic area (ZIP, census tract, etc.) is located within a county of 900,000 or more people or located within city of 90,000 or more people.  

   

   

Included in Tier 1: New York City boroughs; Nassau, Suffolk, Westchester, Erie counties; cities of Buffalo, Rochester, Syracuse, Albany, Yonkers  

Geographic area has 7-day rolling average positivity above 2.5% for 10 days  

   

AND  

   

Geographic area has 10 or more new daily cases per 100,000 residents on 7-day average  

Geographic area has 7-day rolling average positivity above 3% for 10 days  

   

AND  

   

Geographic area has 10 or more new daily cases per 100,000 residents on 7-day average  

Geographic area has 7-day rolling average positivity above 4% for 10 days  

   

AND  

   

Geographic area has 10 or more new daily cases per 100,000 residents on 7-day average  

AND  

   

Geographic areas has minimum of 5 new cases per day on 7-day average for geographic areas (i.e. ZIP code) with 10,000 or more residents, minimum of 3 new cases on 7-day average per day for areas with less than 10,000 residents  

   

AND  

   

The increase in positive cases or positivity reflect community spread and cannot be mostly explained by a cluster in a single institution (e.g. nursing home, factory, college, etc.) or household transmission  

   

AND  

   

The State Department of Health (DOH), in consultation with the local department of health, finds that based on the above listed metrics, and other epidemiological factors, such as an upward trend in total and daily hospital admissions from residents of this geographic area, that a zone designation is appropriate.  

   

   

   

Tier 2  

Geographic area (ZIP, census tract, etc.) is located within a county of 150,000 or more people (and jurisdiction is not included in Tier 1).  

Counties included in Tier 2 include:  

   

   

Monroe; Onondaga; Orange; Rockland; Albany; Dutchess; Saratoga; Oneida; Niagara; Broome; Ulster; Rensselaer; and Schenectady counties  

Geographic area has 7-day rolling average positivity above 3% for 10 days  

   

AND  

   

Geographic area has 12 or more new daily cases per 100,000 residents on 7-day average  

Geographic area has 7-day rolling average positivity above 4% for 10 days  

   

AND  

   

Geographic area has 12 or more new daily cases per 100,000 residents on 7-day average  

Geographic area has 7-day rolling average positivity above 5% for 10 days  

   

AND  

   

Geographic area has 12 or more new daily cases per 100,000 residents on 7-day average  

Tier 3  

Geographic area (ZIP, census tract, etc.) is located within a county of 50,000 or more people.  

   

Counties in Tier 3 include:  

   

Chautauqua; Oswego; Jefferson; Ontario; St. Lawrence; Tompkins; Putnam; Steuben; Wayne; Chemung; Clinton; Cayuga; Cattaraugus; Sullivan; Madison; Warren; Livingston; Herkimer; Washington; Otsego; Columbia; Genesee; Fulton; Franklin counties  

Geographic area has 7-day rolling average positivity above 3.5% for 10 days  

   

AND  

   

Geographic area has 15 or more new daily cases per 100,000 residents on 7-day average  

Geographic area has 7-day rolling average positivity above 4.5% for 10 days  

   

AND  

   

Geographic area has 15 or more new daily cases per 100,000 residents on 7-day average  

Geographic area has 7-day rolling average positivity above 5.5% for 10 days  

   

AND  

   

Geographic area has 15 or more new daily cases per 100,000 residents on 7-day average  

Tier 4  

   

Geographic area (ZIP, census tract, etc.) is located within a county of less than 50,000 people  

   

Counties in in Tier 4 include:  

   

Montgomery; Tioga; Cortland; Chenango; Greene; Allegany; Delaware; Orleans; Wyoming; Essex; Seneca; Schoharie; Lewis; Yates; Schuyler; Hamilton counties  

   

Geographic area has 7-day rolling average positivity above 4% for 10 days  

   

AND  

   

Geographic area has 15 or more new daily cases per 100,000 residents on 7-day average   

Geographic area has 7-day rolling average positivity above 5% for 10 days  

   

AND  

   

Geographic area has 15 or more new daily cases per 100,000 residents on 7-day average   

Geographic area has 7-day rolling average positivity above 6% for 10 days  

   

AND  

   

Geographic area has 15 or more new daily cases per 100,000 residents on 7-day average   

