COVID-19 Micro-Cluster Strategy Metrics

Tier 1 Geographic area (ZIP, census tract, etc.) is located within a county of 900,000 or more people or located within city of 90,000 or more people. Included in Tier 1: New York City boroughs; Nassau, Suffolk, Westchester, Erie counties; cities of Buffalo, Rochester, Syracuse, Albany, Yonkers

Geographic area has 7-day rolling average positivity above 2.5% for 10 days AND Geographic area has 10 or more new daily cases per 100,000 residents on 7-day average

Geographic area has 7-day rolling average positivity above 3% for 10 days AND Geographic area has 10 or more new daily cases per 100,000 residents on 7-day average

Geographic area has 7-day rolling average positivity above 4% for 10 days AND Geographic area has 10 or more new daily cases per 100,000 residents on 7-day average