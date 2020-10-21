STP ComplianceEHS (STP) announces the release of its recently updated EHS audit protocol for China
Latest EHS Regulations Updates Assist Companies to Achieve EHS ComplianceVANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, October 21, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- STP ComplianceEHS (STP) announces the release of its recently updated EHS audit protocol for China. This audit protocol, which covers relevant national EHS requirements, was previously updated in June 2018. The regulatory date for the current release is June 2020.
Leading companies around the world use IAPC EHS audit protocols to understand the scope of their EHS regulatory obligations and rapidly collect, share, archive, and export audit findings in a cost-effective manner. IAPC EHS audit protocols are focused on those national (plus, in some cases, regional or provincial) EHS requirements that have site-specific application for manufacturing operations. As a leading EHS management consulting firm with a global network of experienced EHS teaming partners, STP has in-depth knowledge and technical expertise of local/regional EHS requirements.
STP maintains leading-edge EHS audit protocols for more than 50 jurisdictions. The protocol documents are written in English and are available in MS Word, Adobe Acrobat, and Excel formats, as well as through STP’s web-based portal or can be integrated into an existing company platform. Using the protocols’ custom templates and advanced functionality features, auditors can easily track audit findings and manage data over time to improve compliance, risk management, and safety performance. In addition, STP’s formatting is compatible with leading risk management and sustainability platform providers.
Highlights of the selected new legislation:
- Measures for the Supervision and Management of Environmental Impact Reports Drafting (Forms) on Construction Projects of September 20, 2019 regulates the qualifications of Environmental Impact Reporting drafting institutions, and provides detailed requirements related to the format and content of the environmental impact assessment (EIA).
- Measures for Public Participation in Environmental Impact Assessment of July 16, 2018
requires construction project owners to disclose certain environmental impact assessment information to public.
- Resource Tax Law of August 26, 2019 establishes a tax on entities that extract or refine environmental resources, such as oil, natural gas and coal in in China.
Soil Pollution Prevention and Control Law of August 26, 2019 regulates soil pollution activities and imposes soil contamination prevention requirements on facilities.
- Management Catalogue of Pollution Discharge from Stationary Sources of December 20, 2019
establishes a classification scheme for facilities that discharge pollution into different categories, and defines permit requirements for each category.
- Catalog of Toxic and Harmful Air Pollutants (2018) of January 23, 2019 was issued in accordance with Prevention and Control of Air Pollution Law and lists 11 types of air pollutants as regulated toxic and hazardous air pollutants.
- Opinions on Issues Concerning the Application of Article 32 of the Management Regulation on Ozone Depleting Substances (ODS) of November 26, 2019 provides a legal explanation of Article 32 of the Management Regulations on ODS.
- List of Toxic and Hazardous Water Pollutants, Batch of July 24, 2019 identifies specific toxic and hazardous chemicals that are to be eliminated from surface water discharges, as required by the Law of the People’s Republic of China on Prevention and Control of Water Pollution.
- Guidance on Safe Production Accidents Emergency Response for Hazardous Chemical Facilities, Ministry of Emergency Management of December 26, 2019 contains mandatory requirements and explains required elements of emergency response plan and drill for hazardous chemical facilities.
- Regulation on Emergency Responses to Work Safety Accidents, State Council of February 17, 2019 imposes emergency response requirements on facilities when work safety accidents occur. The Regulation requires certain high risk industries and facilities to designate full-time or part-time personnel for emergency response work.
- Measures for the Public Security Management of Explosives Precursor Dangerous Chemicals of July 6, 2019 sets forth safety requirements on facilities that manufacture, sell, store, use, transport and dispose explosive precursors.
- List of Existing Chemicals (2020 Supplement) of May 1, 2020 adds 156 existing chemical substances to the Inventory of Chemical Substances in China.
- Implementation Rules of the Management Regulation of Controlled Chemicals of July 2, 2018 imposes implementation requirements of Regulations on the Management of the Controlled Chemicals.
- Circular on ODS Production, Use and Import Quotas (2020 version) of February 28, 2020 sets quotas of use and import of ODS at facilities.
- Notice on Ban of Production, Transport, Use, Import and Export of Persistent Organic Pollutants Including Lindane of March 4, 2019 bans various activities involving certain persistent organic pollutants.
- Management Measures for Road Transportation Safety of Dangerous Goods of November 10, 2019 imposes requirements relating to consignment, facility specification, operation procedures, personnel qualification and safety measures for dangerous transportation.
- List of Banned Chemicals for Inner River Transportation of May 24, 2019 includes chemical substances that are banned for inner river transportation.
- Regulation on Safety Transportation of Radioactive Materials, GB 11806-2019 of February 15, 2019 sets forth safety requirements related to radioactive materials transportation.
- Identification of Major Hazard Installations for Dangerous Chemicals, GB 18218-2018 of March 31, 2009, last amended November 19, 2018 was issued by the General Administration of Quality Supervision, Inspection and Quarantine and State Standardization Administration and identifies the methods to identify major hazard installations. This 2018 update replaces the 2009 version.
About STP ComplianceEHS
STP ComplianceEHS (STP) produces technical resource guides covering environmental, health & safety, transportation, business practices, standards, and law, offering comprehensive guidance on key compliance and regulatory issues. STP is a division of Glacier Media Inc., a Canadian information communications company that provides primary and essential information in print, electronic and online media. Glacier’s Business and Professional Information Group publishes directories, technical manuals, research and development materials, medical education, electronic databases, investment information, and specialty websites.
