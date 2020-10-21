PennDOT Announces Construction Underway to Replace Route 663 (King Street) Bridge Over Manatawny Creek in Pottstown Borough

​King of Prussia, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) today announced that construction is underway to replace the Route 663 (King Street) bridge over Manatawny Creek in Pottstown Borough, Montgomery County.

Route 663 (King Street) is currently closed between Manatawny Street and Route 100 (Pottstown Pike) through spring 2022. Local access will be maintained up to the construction zone.

During the 24-hour closure, Route 663 (King Street) motorists will be directed to use Manatawny Street, High Street, Hanover Street, Route 724 (Schuylkill Road) and Route 100 (Pottstown Pike). Pedestrians will be detoured over Manatawny Street, High Street and through the Borough of Pottstown.

As early construction activities get underway, pedestrians and motorists can expect work at the intersection of Route 663 (King Street) and Manatawny Street, which will require temporary short-term traffic control.

Drivers are advised to allow extra time when traveling near the work area because backups and delays will occur.

Work on this project will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, special signing, and relevant training.

The scope of this project includes several safety improvements including enhancements to roadside protection at the approaches to the new bridge barriers; wider sidewalks on both sides of the bridge; and new ADA curb ramps at the intersection of Route 663 (King Street) and Manatawny Street. Decorative bridge lighting is also being added to improve visibility.

Rylind Construction Company of Lewisberry, PA is the general contractor on the $3,999,000 project which is financed with 100 percent state funds. The entire project is expected to finish in spring 2022.

For a complete list of construction projects impacting state-owned highways in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery and Philadelphia counties, visit our District 6 Traffic Bulletin at www.penndot.gov/District6TrafficBulletin.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com or downloading the 511PA application for iPhone and Android devices. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

Follow PennDOT on Twitter at www.twitter.com/511PAPhilly and like the department on Facebook at www.facebook.com/groups/phillypenndot and Instagram at www.instagram.com/pennsylvaniadot.

MEDIA CONTACT: Chelsea Lacey-Mabe, 610-205-6798

# # #