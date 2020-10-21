Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
St. Johnsbury Barracks/ Traffic Hazard

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 20A405436

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Lewis                           

STATION: VSP St. Johnsbury                     

CONTACT#: 802-222-4680

 

DATE/TIME: 10/21/20 1120 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: I 91 mile marker 107.8, Newbury

VIOLATION: Traffic Hazard

 

ACCUSED: Willie the cow                                               

AGE: 1

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Newbury VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On October 21st at approximately 1120 hours Troopers with

the VT State Police responded to a report of a large cow on I-91 South in

Newbury, near mile marker 107. The cow was located in the median near mile

marker 107.8. Troopers spoke with the owners of the cow who responded to the

area. The cow who was identified as Willie had escaped from his fenced in

enclosure. Willie made his way onto both the north and southbound lanes of the

interstate while Troopers slowed and directed oncoming traffic. Willie was

eventually guided back through an opening in the interstate fence and returned

home uninjured.

 

 

COURT ACTION: N

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

