GYK Antler Named “Coolest Company for Young Professionals” in New Hampshire
EINPresswire.com/ -- GYK Antler, an integrated marketing company of creative entrepreneurs, was named the “Coolest Company for Young Professionals” by Stay Work Play NH. The company was honored for creating a fun, inclusive and supportive employee experience that gives its young professionals the opportunity for a successful and exciting marketing career in the state of New Hampshire.
“It was always my goal to make GYK Antler not just the number one company for creative entrepreneurs in N.H. but also a top choice in all of New England,” said GYK Antler CEO Travis York. “Knowing that so many young professionals in our industry tend to default to bigger cities in hopes of having a growing career in advertising, it was my dream to create an organization that allowed them to achieve their career goals while staying in our beautiful home state. Big name clients are nice, but we know that the best ways to attract and retain great talent is to create a culture that provides a truly competitive employee experience. I am proud of our team that has worked so hard to make a culture that is balanced between fun, personal support and professional growth. It truly is the people of GYK Antler who make it so special, which is why winning this award that recognizes our people is such a great honor.”
The Coolest Company for Young Professionals Award was a part of Stay Work Play NH’s “Rising Stars Award Show,” which is an initiative in partnership with New Hampshire Public Radio to celebrate and recognize New Hampshire’s remarkable young people (40 and under) and the businesses that go the extra mile to recruit and retain them.
The Coolest Company for Young Professionals Award was considered based off best practices related to mentoring and internship programs, job training opportunities, professional advancement, flexible work places and hours, benefits and overall workplace culture. After submitting a written submission, GYK Antler was selected as one of three finalists by a panel of judges comprised of young professionals from across the state. The company then participated in an open-to-the-public virtual “happy hour” where young professionals from the agency spoke to their experiences at GYK. The winner was then chosen as the “People’s Choice” winner through online public voting.
Stay Work Play’s Executive Director Will Stewart congratulated the company, saying, “GYK Antler has created a culture and environment that is incredibly appealing to young workers and works to both attract them to New Hampshire and keep them here. They are, indeed, a cool company!”
About GYK Antler
GYK Antler is a creative growth engine fueled by an entrepreneurial spirit. Established in 1975, this integrated marketing company of creative entrepreneurs embraces its clients’ challenges as its own and believes that creativity is the ultimate business advantage. To deliver on this belief, GYK Antler unleashes an integrated team of strategy, creative and media to create ownable, actionable and enduring ideas that ignite brands and fuel business growth. GYK Antler is proud to represent both emerging and established brands, including Cedar’s Hommus, New Hampshire Travel & Tourism, Ocean Spray, Wahlburgers, Baskin-Robbins, YORK Athletics, Dunkin’, Sallie Mae, Ken’s Foods, New Hampshire State Lottery, Timberland, ESPN and Sweet Baby Ray’s. A fiercely independent company, GYK Antler is headquartered in Manchester, New Hampshire, with an office in downtown Boston.
About Stay Work Play NH
Stay Work Play is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization whose mission is “to attract and retain more young people in New Hampshire.” Learn more at stayworkplay.org.
Jessica Stevens
