IFBC Expansion Strategy for the Distribution of Its Energy Drink
Italian Food & Beverage Corp. (OTCBB:IFBC)PLANVIEW, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Italian Food & Beverage Corp. (OTC- IFBC) is honored to express our sincerest gratitude to our investors in the open market for their support and loyalty. As always, we remain fully committed to the success of our company, and we continue our dedicated support of each of our existing clients in every way possible. This support extends to product reinforcement and a commitment to marketing for each individual client location. During these difficult times, IFBC has made it vitally important for consumers to know which of our client businesses remain open and where they can find our products.
The result of the bond between IFBC and our loyal clients has yielded more than 500 client locations to the IFBC family in less than four months. This is especially impressive given the onerous restrictions which Covid-19 has placed upon commerce. Irregardless of impediments or restrictions, we will persist in supporting our clients, helping them survive in these difficult times by driving business to their doors through social media promotions and event tastings.
It is a matter of great pride to us that we have received glowing feedback from almost all of our client-owners and consumers. They rave about the outstanding taste, mouth-feel and price of our energy drinks, especially when compared to the competition. It is our fervent goal to expand our range of clients so that so many more consumers may have access to it. Accordingly, we will do our best to meet the increasing demand of our product by steadily and organically expanding operations in those territories in which we have been successfully established, and by making inroads, into new territories, such as Queens, The Bronx and Brooklyn. It is important to note that some of our restaurant clients have included our energy drink into their menus, something for which IFBC is extremely grateful.
We have already undertaken our next level of expansion by exploring market penetration into other states. We strongly feel that the greater exposure of our product to the consumer, the greater will be the demand for it. As such, we anticipate some supply challenges in the growing demand for our energy drink, and, thus, humbly request your patience. In the meantime, we will continue with the devoted support of your business.
In other news, the name recognition of our energy drink has benefited greatly from the enthusiastic endorsement of our unofficial sports ambassadors, Michael D’Orlando, the highly-celebrated race car driver, and Piercarlo Ricasoli, the 2019 Italian Kite Wave Champion.
These gentlemen have, and will, figure prominently in our marketing campaigns, especially as they continue to produce great results on their respective circuits. In fact, Michael D’Orlando recently heightened his chances of achieving Indy status by winning third and fourth places in a grueling New Jersey racing competition.Covid-19 permitting, in November, Piercarlo Ricasoli will resume his quest in the US, for another Kite Wave Championship.
Forward Looking Statements:
This release contains "forward-looking statements" and information provided by Italian Food & Beverage Corp. such as online, printed documents, publications or information available via its website. It may contain certain forward-looking statements that involve risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors, which, if they do not materialize or prove correct, could cause the Company's results to differ materially from historical results, or those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are statements that could be deemed forward-looking statements. These statements may also include plans, strategies and objectives of management for future operations; any statements regarding proposed new products, services or developments; any statements regarding future economic conditions or performance; statements of belief; and any statements of assumptions underlying any of the foregoing. There can be no assurance that the negotiations being considered by the letter of intent will be completed.
