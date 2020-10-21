John Muir Health’s Concord Medical Center Achieves Magnet® Recognition Again

Recognition for the third time reinforces John Muir Health's commitment to nursing excellence.

CONCORD, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- John Muir Health’s Concord Medical Center achieved Magnet recognition for the third time, the highest and most prestigious distinction that a health care organization can achieve for nursing excellence and quality patient outcomes. The American Nurses Credentialing Center’s Magnet Recognition Program® distinguishes health care organizations that meet rigorous standards for professional nursing practice.

The Concord Medical Center was originally honored in 2010, then re-designated in 2015 before achieving Magnet recognition for the third time this year. John Muir Health’s Walnut Medical Center is also a Magnet recognized hospital, originally honored in 2008 before being re-designated in 2013 and 2018. John Muir Health’s two medical centers are among only 8% of the more than 5,000 hospitals nationwide that are Magnet-recognized.

”I could not be prouder of our nurses and of our physician, clinical and support staff and volunteer partners who demonstrated for the Magnet surveyors what we see every day – incredible skill, a spirit of collegiality, teamwork, compassion and unparalleled dedication to our patients,” said Michelle Lopes, Senior Vice President and System Chief Nurse Executive. “Our recognition for the third time reinforces for our patients the exceptional care and experience they can expect to receive at John Muir Health.”

To achieve Magnet re-designation, organizations must pass a rigorous and lengthy process that demands widespread participation from leadership and staff. This process includes an electronic application, written patient care documentation, an on-site visit, and a review by the American Nurses Credentialing Center Commission on Magnet Recognition. The Concord Medical Center’s site visit took place in August in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, a heat wave, unhealthy air and raging wildfires.

“We decided to move forward with the virtual site visit because we knew the ‘can do’ attitude and spirit that we see every day from our nurses would carry us through,” said Lopes. “We exemplify Magnet because we’re in a constant quest to improve and meet the needs of our patients even during the most challenging times.”

Health care organizations must reapply for Magnet recognition every four years based on adherence to Magnet concepts and demonstrated improvements in patient care and quality. According to the American Nurses Credentialing Center, when an organization embarks on a journey to Magnet designation, it commits to the highest quality health care. This is not only evident in decreases in mortality rates and shorter hospital stays, but in the experience of every patient.

The American Nurses Credentialing Center Commission on Magnet Recognition cited six exemplars (best practices) from the Concord Medical Center’s application and site visit. These included:

• Nurse Turnover Rate – A remarkable 4%, which is less than half of the state average. The surveyors called this out as virtually unheard of in the industry;

• Professional Practice – Central line-associated bloodstream infection (CLABSI) rates that are below benchmark;

• Professional Practice – Getting our patients from the Emergency Department to the Cardiac Cath Lab for emergency procedures in less than 90 minutes;

• Professional Practice (Patient Satisfaction) – Exemplary care coordination scores that exceed national benchmarks;

• Professional Practice (Patient Satisfaction) – Courtesy and respect scores that exceed national benchmarks; and

• Professional Practice (Patient Satisfaction) – Careful teaching scores that exceed national benchmarks.

“Our commitment to our patients, their family members, visitors and to our community is to demonstrate every day why we are deserving of this prestigious honor,” said Lopes.

