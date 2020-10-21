TCEQ approves fines totaling $431,663

The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality today approved penalties totaling $399,912 against 17 regulated entities for violations of state environmental regulations.

Agreed orders were issued for the following enforcement categories: five air quality, one Edwards Aquifer, one multimedia, two municipal wastewater discharge, two petroleum storage tank, and three public water system.

Default orders were issued for the following enforcement categories: one municipal solid waste, one petroleum storage tank, and one public water system.

In addition, on Oct. 13 and 20, the executive director approved penalties totaling $31,751 against 22 entities.

Agenda items from today's meeting can be viewed on the TCEQ website . TCEQ's next agenda meeting is scheduled for Nov. 4, 2020.