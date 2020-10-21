Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 954 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 190,059 in the last 365 days.

TCEQ approves fines totaling $431,663

The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality today approved penalties totaling $399,912 against 17 regulated entities for violations of state environmental regulations.

Agreed orders were issued for the following enforcement categories: five air quality, one Edwards Aquifer, one multimedia, two municipal wastewater discharge, two petroleum storage tank, and three public water system.

Default orders were issued for the following enforcement categories: one municipal solid waste, one petroleum storage tank, and one public water system.

In addition, on Oct. 13 and 20, the executive director approved penalties totaling $31,751 against 22 entities.

Agenda items from today’s meeting can be viewed on the TCEQ website Adobe Acrobat PDF Document. TCEQ's next agenda meeting is scheduled for Nov. 4, 2020. Meetings can be viewed live on the Agenda Meeting Webcasts webpage. Archived meetings can be viewed on the TCEQ YouTube channel. Follow us on Twitter: @TCEQ.

You just read:

TCEQ approves fines totaling $431,663

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.