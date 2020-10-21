Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 955 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 190,061 in the last 365 days.

Animal Health Rulemaking Hearing

Wednesday, October 21, 2020 | 01:40pm

NASHVILLE – The Tennessee Department of Agriculture’s Animal Health Division will meet Oct. 29, 2020 at 10 a.m. CDT at the Porter Building at 436 Hogan Rd. in Nashville, Tenn.

The meeting is open to the public to attend.

Chapters and Rules that will be covered include Swine, Health Requirements for Admission and Transportation of Livestock and Poultry, Regulations Concerning Horses and Other Equidae, Swine Markets, and Regulation for the Surveillance of Swine.

For more information, contact David Waddell at 615-837-5116 or david.waddell@tn.gov.

You just read:

Animal Health Rulemaking Hearing

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.