Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 962 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 190,061 in the last 365 days.

ADVISORY – BOYERTOWN – FRIDAY – Berks County DUI Task Force to Highlight Upcoming Impaired-Driving Enforcement over Halloween Weekend

Friday, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) District 5 will join with members of the Berks County DUI Taskforce in a media event to highlight traffic safety and impaired-driving enforcement over the upcoming Halloween weekend.

Members of the taskforce include Exeter Police Department, Muhlenberg Township Police department, Highway Safety Network, AAA, Berks County District Attorney’s Office, members of the business community, health care representatives, and PennDOT.

WHAT: Berks County DUI Taskforce will hold a media event to highlight Halloween enforcement. WHEN: Friday, October 23, 2020; 1:00 PM – 1:30 PM WHERE: Wilcox Farm, 1134 Reading Ave, Boyertown, PA 19512

Masks are required during the event and social distancing and other safety practices will be followed.

MEDIA CONTACT: Sean Brown, 610-871-4556, sebrown@pa.gov

# # #

You just read:

ADVISORY – BOYERTOWN – FRIDAY – Berks County DUI Task Force to Highlight Upcoming Impaired-Driving Enforcement over Halloween Weekend

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.