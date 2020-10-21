ADVISORY – BOYERTOWN – FRIDAY – Berks County DUI Task Force to Highlight Upcoming Impaired-Driving Enforcement over Halloween Weekend

Friday, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) District 5 will join with members of the Berks County DUI Taskforce in a media event to highlight traffic safety and impaired-driving enforcement over the upcoming Halloween weekend.

Members of the taskforce include Exeter Police Department, Muhlenberg Township Police department, Highway Safety Network, AAA, Berks County District Attorney’s Office, members of the business community, health care representatives, and PennDOT.

WHAT: Berks County DUI Taskforce will hold a media event to highlight Halloween enforcement. WHEN: Friday, October 23, 2020; 1:00 PM – 1:30 PM WHERE: Wilcox Farm, 1134 Reading Ave, Boyertown, PA 19512

Masks are required during the event and social distancing and other safety practices will be followed.

MEDIA CONTACT: Sean Brown, 610-871-4556 , sebrown@pa.gov

# # #