Single Lane Closures on State Route 2002 Between Nanticoke and Hanover Township Through December

Dunmore, PA – Work will begin on SR 2002 San Souci Parkway between Division Street (Nanticoke, Luzerne County) and SR 2005 Carey Avenue (Hanover Township, Luzerne County) Monday, October 26, 2020 through the end of the year to perform soil boring work.

Single lane closures will occur Monday through Friday from 7:00 AM and 5:00 PM.

Motorists should use caution and seek an alternate route when traveling in the area.

Work on this project will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which may include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, and relevant training.

For more information on PennDOT activities in Lackawanna, Luzerne, Pike, Susquehanna, Wayne, and Wyoming counties visit www.penndot.gov/District4.

MEDIA CONTACT: Jessica Kalinoski, 570-963-4044

# # #