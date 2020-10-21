dditional Ramp Closure Interstate 70 Yukon Exit - South Huntingdon Township

​

PennDOT District 12 would like to inform motorists of the closure of the westbound on ramp at Interstate 70 Exit 53 (Yukon) located in South Huntingdon Township in Westmoreland County. The ramp closure will begin on Wednesday, October 28 at 12 am and will remain closed until Friday, November 27 at 12 midnight.

The closures will be in place to allow crews to perform complete reconstruction of the on ramp. Westbound traffic wishing to enter will use Route 3010 (Wyano/Huntingdon Road) to Route 3037 (Waltz Mill Road) to Route 3014 (Borough Line Road) at Exit 54 (Madison).

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

Follow local PennDOT information on Twitter at www.twitter.com/511PAPittsburgh

Media contact: Jay Ofsanik, 724-439-7135

###