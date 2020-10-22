PCL Solutions Forms 1st East Coast Partnership with Verkada, Global Leader in Cloud-Based Physical Security
PCL Solutions CEO Eugene Klyushnichenko formed the alliance with Verkada will bring cloud-based, enterprise-wide physical security systems to more organizations.
PCL Solutions’ mission is to provide end-to-end IT support to better manage, innovate, and scale business objectives and creative infrastructures.
Partners Presenting Webinar "Evaluating Your Organization's Physical Security Strategy" on Oct. 27 at 11 a.m.
We are really excited to roll out these physical security solutions with Verkada”NUTLEY, NEW JERSEY , UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, October 22, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PCL Solutions, the regional leader in managed hosting and IT services, is the first company on the East Coast to form a strategic alliance with Verkada, the leader in cloud-based, enterprise-wide physical security systems. Designed with simplicity in mind, Verkada’s on-site video hardware and all-in-one, hosted software platform provides customers with a real-time view of each physical part of their organizations.
— PCL Solutions CEO Eugene Klyushnichenko
The partnership between PCL Solutions and Verdaka will help clients significantly increase the safety and security of workplaces, healthcare facilities, schools, or university campuses. Using Verkada’s AI/Computer Vision, personnel can identify out-of-the-norm patterns and behaviors in real-time and instantly share them with security professionals to take immediate action.
As a public service, the partners will be hosting “Evaluating Your Organization’s Physical Security Strategy,” an information webinar, on 10/27/20 at 11 a.m. EDT. The webinar will explain Verkada’s innovative security technology that is currently used by companies, school districts and municipalities to mitigate crime, protect facilities, monitor secure locations and control access to properties. Attendees will receive a $25 Amazon gift card and will also be eligible to receive free Verkada cameras on trial. The webinar is free to attend but pre-registration is recommended.
Register today at https://bit.ly/3jSpoFG.
Verkada’s Cloud-based software platform and video hardware simplify the process of responding to incidents, sharing live footage to proactively alert response units, easily verifying badges, and remotely locking and unlocking doors. Mobile-friendly cameras and control systems can be accessed from almost anywhere in the world.
“We are really excited to roll out these physical security solutions with Verkada,” says Eugene Klyushnichenko, PCL Solution’s CEO. “Administrators no longer have to maintain outdated equipment like NVRs and DVRs, parsing through hours of unnecessary footage or jumping through hoops to get access to cameras in emergency situations. Footage is always accessible, easily analyzed, and safely stored on camera as well as in the Cloud.”
Most video surveillance systems still rely upon older, on-premise servers with CCTV technology. With Verkada’s tools and analytics, access to videos is
immediate, and users will no longer have to manage servers or maintain software as they grow and expand.
“Working with PCL Solutions will open doors for us,” says Jeff Hickey, Head of the Northeast U.S. Channel at Verkada. “Education is a key growth area for Verkada, and PCL Solutions has relationships with education decision-makers around the country.”
In partnering with Verkada, PCL Solutions will be able to expand its client base in such industry sectors as healthcare, universities and K–12 schools, financial institutions, assisted-living facilities, and municipalities.
For more details about PCL Solution, contact Frank DeCarlo, senior account executive, at frank.d@pclsolutions.com for more details about the partnership and webinar.
About PCL Solutions
Based in Nutley, N.J., PCL Solutions’ mission is to provide end-to-end IT support to better manage, innovate, and scale business objectives and creative infrastructures. PCL Solutions has the up-to-date knowledge about the latest technological solutions and has an exceptional advantage in providing the skills to address every IT and creative workflow situation. The company helps businesses discover cost-effective solutions to increase the response time and reliability of existing technologies. For more information on PCL Solutions – https://bit.ly/2FNFj9y and visit website - https://pclsolutions.com/.
About Verdaka
Based in San Mateo, Calif., Verkada has revolutionized the industry as the first enterprise physical-security company in the world to provide real-time visibility into buildings by seamlessly combining video footage with access-based events in a simple, Cloud-managed platform. Verkada enables remote access to sites from any browser or device, so customers can seamlessly manage their buildings without a dependency on IT. Verkada is virtually effortless to install, maintain, and manage and is backed by a 10-year warranty. For more information about Verdaka, visit https://www.verkada.com.
