The COVID-19 Pandemic Has Changed How We Work; ULTATEL Offers A Solution

While businesses have temporarily closed their physical offices and shifted to working from home, staying connected has become more important than ever.
VoIP makes global connectivity possible. This technology relies on an internet connection instead of a regular phone line to make and receive calls worldwide.”HERNDON, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- While businesses have temporarily closed their physical offices and shifted to working from home, staying connected has become more important than ever. ULTATEL explains how this change gives rise to VoIP as a powerful communication solution.
— In just a few months, the coronavirus pandemic affected businesses of all sizes worldwide across industries in varying degrees. These industries include but aren't limited to food, personal services, arts and entertainment, manufacturing, hospitality, and travel. [1, 2]
As a result, businesses have changed the way they operate by embracing remote work. Remote work or “work from home” not only reduces the spread of the virus, but it also ensures the continuity of business operations and being able to meet customers' needs. A Willis Towers Watson survey revealed that employers expect their full-time remote workforce to be 3 times bigger after the pandemic. [3]
Despite the advantages of remote work such as increased productivity and flexibility among employees, a number of challenges have been identified as well. Amr Ibrahim, CEO of ULTATEL, identifies communication as a common problem. “Companies and organizations depend on communication to stay on the same page, achieve their goals, build customer trust and loyalty, and improve customer service,” said Ibrahim, adding that communication becomes easier with the right technology.
“Thankfully, Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) telephony or VoIP makes global connectivity possible. This technology relies on an internet connection instead of a regular phone line to make and receive calls worldwide,” said Ibrahim. “Businesses can make calls over the computer, mobile phones, and even traditional landline phones (through a VoIP adapter).”
Ibrahim points out that VoIP empowers companies to survive the COVID-19 outbreak by allowing employees to work regardless of where they’re stationed. With VoIP, there’s no reason why businesses can’t conduct staff meetings, staff training, and provide immediate feedback to customers.
“Landline phones have become obsolete. In 2004, over 90% of adults in the US had landlines, but now it has decreased to less than 40%. [4] Traditional office phone use will decline further as people start to embrace VoIP to pandemic-proof their business,” said Ibrahim. “There’s no geographic flexibility with landlines, plus their limited capabilities can create inefficiencies and frustrate customers.”
Call centers have been affected by the pandemic as well. In August, the CDC reported an outbreak in a call center in South Korea in which 97 confirmed COVID-19 patients were identified. This clearly showed how contagious the virus is especially in high-density office settings. [5] LivePerson CEO Rob Locascio even quoted the “death of the call center” in a May interview with CNBC. [6]
“COVID-19 threatens call centers, causing them to reduce in-house staff or worse, shut down. This calls for the need to switch to virtual call centers that use VoIP,” said Ibrahim. “Cloud contact centers have many advantages over on-premise contact centers, such as business continuity, reduced costs, advanced analytics, and extra features that lead to greater customer satisfaction.”
ULTATEL simplifies communication amidst COVID-19 through its VoIP solutions. Businesses in any industry, of any size, can take advantage of its cloud business phone systems. ULTATEL offers Clarity Cloud and Contact Center plans that accommodate up to 999 users. If your business is anticipating an influx of customer calls or you’ve considered remote working, ULTATEL is the answer to your communication needs.
If you’re interested in VoIP, email ULTATEL at sales@ultatel.com or call/send a message to 1-844-ULTATEL (844-858-2835).
About ULTATEL
ULTATEL is a leading provider of cloud-based phone system solutions. Through its unified communications platform, companies can have all of their voice, video, fax, SMS and audio conferencing services on one affordable system. ULTATEL Business Clarity, with more than 40 enterprise-grade features, helps companies operate from a single or multiple locations seamlessly using desktop phones, softphones or mobile apps. The ULTATEL Contact Center solution satisfies the need for call center features such as advanced Interactive Voice Response (IVR), call queuing, skilled/time based routing, and advanced call analytics.
ULTATEL’s vision is to completely change how companies conduct business by delivering the most comprehensive suite of unified cloud-based telephony services, dramatically improving responsiveness, increasing productivity, enhancing globalization efficiencies, and reducing operating costs so that businesses can most effectively compete both today and in the future. Visit https://www.ULTATEL.com/.
