Ketogenic Buddies - On A Mission To Make Life Better Through Keto
Ketogenic Buddies is a new keto diet resource that’s on a mission to help you navigate the keto diet easily.
We want Ketogenic Buddies to be a positive place for everyone. Currently, we hear advice like do this on keto, not that… you get the idea. Well, do what works for you.”NEW YORK, NY, USA, March 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- There’s a ton of evidence showing the effectiveness of a low-carb, high-fat keto diet for managing and avoiding disease, as well as boosting fitness through a reduction in blood glucose and improvement in insulin sensitivity.
— Charles Yamut
If you’re planning to start the keto diet this year, check out the website Ketogenic Buddies. Created and launched on September 3, 2020, by Charles and Tiffany, who are Registered Nurses, Ketogenic Buddies is your easy and friendly resource for anything low-carb and keto.
What the Founders at Ketogenic Buddies Believe In:
Charles and Tiffany believe that a clean low-carb diet, regular exercise, and proper stress management are all keys to optimal health and longevity. That is why, for them, keto is a lifestyle ― not just a diet.
“We started to experience the effects of quitting sugar and refined carbs towards the end of 2018. Prior to that, both of us suffered from low energy and bloating. Tiffany was also overweight and diagnosed with PCOS. We told ourselves, enough is enough. That’s when we started researching a diet that’s based on real science. Then we discovered keto. In our 6 month of doing keto, we felt the need to share the good news with others in the same boat,” said Charles.
Why Ketogenic Buddies?
What makes Ketogenic Buddies a great resource is that it aims to have guides and recipes for every personal preference and need.
“Every individual does keto in their own way. There are a lot of factors that come into play ― their current knowledge, resources, beliefs, health status, and goals. For example, one ketoer may prefer a meat-based keto diet while another may prefer vegetarian or the standard type for personal reasons. One may want to do keto strictly while another may want to do carb ups. And certainly, there are unique benefits to every preference. We respect and appreciate that,” said Tiffany.
Charles added, “We want Ketogenic Buddies to be a positive place for everyone. Currently, we hear advice like do this on keto, not that… you get the idea. Well, do what works for you.”
Keto Resources to Get You Started:
To date, Ketogenic Buddies has published over 15 guides and articles, including 7 recipes. They also launched a keto macro calculator that gets your unique numbers in less than a minute.
Guides and articles - These include a beginner’s guide to the keto diet, a complete shopping list, how to do cheat days, keto for women, building muscle, keto-approved beers, snack recommendations, and more.
Keto recipes - Through these recipes, Ketogenic Buddies shows you how keto cooking and meal prep can be both simple and delicious. Enjoy them by yourself or impress your family and guests. Sometimes these recipes feature products from low-carb/keto brands that Ketogenic Buddies knows and trusts.
Macro calculator - Find out the amount of carbs, protein, and fat you need according to your body fat, activity level, and goals.
Ketogenic Buddies continues to create more valuable content, so stay tuned. “Soon, we’re going to launch ebooks, videos, and other educational resources to further equip you with the necessary skills and knowledge to succeed on keto,” said Tiffany.
Follow Ketogenic Buddies on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram or reach out through their contact page.
