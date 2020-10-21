New Owners for the Historic Maxwell Mansion Hotel in Lake Geneva, Wisconsin
One of the Most Intriguing Lodging Properties in Lake Geneva to Be Owned by Wisconsin Natives and Husband-and-wife Duo
We’re honored to carry on the legacy of Maxwell Mansion and become part of this distinctive community of Lake Geneva.”LAKE GENEVA, WI, USA, October 21, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- One of the most intriguing lodging properties in Lake Geneva, Wis., the Maxwell Mansion, is getting new owners. Luke and Monica Pfeifer, Wisconsin natives, will take over the reins from Andrew Fritz, who has owned the property since 2012 and is credited with its rejuvenation as one of the most glamorous inns in this storied lake resort community. For more on the Maxwell Mansion which dates back to 1856, its password-required Speakeasy , Apothecary cocktail bar, crystal-laden ballroom, and shaded gardens, visit www.MaxwellMansion1856.com. The address is 421 Baker Street, just two blocks east of Geneva Lake, and the phone number is 262.248.9711. The Maxwell Mansion was named one of “The 16 Best Boutique Hotels in America” in a September 2020 story from Reader’s Digest magazine.
— Luke Pfeifer
This historically significant Italianate estate was the first mansion built in Lake Geneva and has played host to dignitaries and socialites over the decades. Today’s visitors are transported back to the Gilded Age, only now with modern amenities. The Pfeifers, who will be relocating to Lake Geneva, plan to honor that provenance while continuing to enhance this lovely property for visitors and locals alike.
"We’re honored to carry on the legacy of Maxwell Mansion and become part of this distinctive community of Lake Geneva," said Luke Pfeifer. "Even with COVID-19 impacting the hospitality industry, we saw this as the perfect opportunity to be part of this unique drive-to destination during a time when leisure travelers are taking to the road instead of the skies."
The couple has a shared hospitality resume a mile long. Both are graduates of the Hospitality Management degree program at Lakeland University in Sheboygan, Wisconsin. Luke began his hospitality career with Pride Hospitality in Sheboygan over 20 years ago. The Pfeifers have held various management and sales & marketing positions including at Lake Lawn Resort in Delavan, Wis. and Kalahari Resort in Sandusky, Ohio. While Monica Pfeifer most recently served as the director overseeing events at the historic Salish Lodge & Spa near Seattle, Luke Pfeifer moved into product management for a hospitality technology provider. Their combined skill set proved the perfect foundation for a couple undertaking hospitality property ownership for the first time. The Pfeifers have a kindergarten-age daughter, who is excited to be a part of Maxwell Mansion with her parents.
"Our family looks forward to creating memories and cultivating relationships within the community over the years to come," said Monica Pfeifer. “We’re also excited to take the property to the next level.”
Maxwell Mansion has six traditional-style rooms with exquisite antiques in the mansion proper, while the adjacent Carriage House & Stables Suites provide a modern foil in furnishings and finishes.
Fritz had the mansion “discretely for sale,” waiting for the right buyers with a passion for hospitality, an ambition for ownership, and an appreciation for the legacy of the property. “The Pfeifers are a hospitality dynamic duo and I am very excited to hand over the reins to them as I know they have the skills and wherewithal to not only manage but enhance this fabulous hotel,” said Fritz. Fritz will remain involved until the sale closes in December to ensure a smooth transition.
About Maxwell Mansion
Maxwell Mansion was established in the summer of 1856 as a summer home for a prominent Chicago surgeon, Dr. Philip Maxwell. The home’s grand entrance, tall windows, elaborate wood moldings, marble fireplaces and grand staircase gave testimony to Dr. Maxwell’s prominent position in the community. Over the years, several different owners put their mark on the property, essentially rescuing it from the passage of time, a fate that befalls many a historic property. The most recent owner, Andrew Fritz, undertook an ambitious three-year renovation, adding to the boutique resort’s grandeur. Today there are 28 suites total across the original home and adjacent Carriage House and Stables, an elegant ballroom, a Speakeasy, and an Apothecary cocktail bar. The property is surrounded by three acres of gardens graced with outdoor fireplaces, a heated salt-water pool and bocce ball court. The website is www.MaxwellMansion1856.com.
Luke Pfeifer
Adventure Hospitality
email us here