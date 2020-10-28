Globalsat Group successfully tests Iridium Edge® Pro

Iridium EDGE Pro Beta Test by Globalsat Group

The Pan-American consortium has been able to verify the multiple functionalities incorporated into this highly adaptive terminal

BOCA RATON, FLORIDA, USA, October 28, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Pan-American consortium Globalsat Group, with a multi-country presence throughout the Americas, has been taking part in the successful "beta" tests of the Iridium Edge Pro, the new ultra-compact terminal for Iridium's SBD® service, with on board programmatic capabilities, satellite location signal receiver and various interfaces.

The combination of CANbus and traditional Modbus enhances the flexibility of this satellite IoT device. Iridium partners can also take advantage of the BLE connectivity of Iridium Edge Pro by creating sophisticated solutions which incorporate wireless sensors that collect vital information and deliver it in real time.

By having a built-in GNSS reception module (GPS and other navigation and time systems), it allows resource tracking anywhere in the world, reporting positions and conditions through the Iridium® constellation, thus being an extremely easy device to install and link to the resources which need to be monitored or controlled.

Globalsat Group has been able to verify that the multiple functionalities incorporated into this highly adaptive terminal allow it to be part of solutions that will optimize the logistics of operations of any scale, by facilitating very cost-effective and robust and real time data collection, transmission and even decision-making, both autonomous and remote. This can provide huge savings and significant risk reduction for customers, in areas such as:

● Vessel and fishing monitoring

● Mission critical electrical component management

● Long-haul vehicle telematics and fleet management

● Refrigerated container monitoring

● Heavy equipment and construction machinery

Marcelo Sturmann, Product Manager of Globalsat Group, commented that “thanks to the opportunity that Iridium offered us, we have managed to understand how the new Iridium Edge Pro device can provide us with new opportunities in markets such as fishing and oil & gas, thanks to the simplicity in its configuration and the characteristics of its interfaces.” Sturmann adds that these qualities “combined with the diversity of resources that the Iridium low orbit constellation offers us and the compatibility with Amazon Web Services through the Iridium CloudConnect service, position Iridium Edge Pro as a product ready to become a success in the M2M and Industrial IoT ecosystem.”

Globalsat Group, in its capacity as a developer of value-added solutions and beta tester of the new device, is testing different applications for several markets, preparing training and live demonstrations for partners and customers in the region.

The consortium, with an extensive presence throughout the Western Hemisphere and the main actor in the MSS (Mobile Satellite Service or Mobile Satellite Service) field in many countries, carries out turnkey projects and also collaborates with other companies which require critical communication systems for sectors such as transport, energy, emergency management, resource monitoring, environment and others. This will facilitate the access of various markets to this technology and the added value necessary for its optimal implementation.

“With Iridium Edge Pro we now have a trio of out-of-the-box asset management products that serve a wide range of customer needs and applications,” said Bryan Hartin, executive vice president of sales and marketing, Iridium. “As a programmable device with features like BLE connectivity, Java programming and CANbus protocol integration, we have created a smarter, more innovative and developer-friendly device than anything in the market today. Add in our truly global coverage with real-time two-way communications, and it’s clear a new standard has been set for the industry.”

