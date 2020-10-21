Meeting Notice: Chlorpyrifos Workgroup to Meet Oct. 23 via Teleconference

October 21, 2020

ANNAPOLIS, MD – The Maryland Department of Agriculture will host the inaugural meeting of a new workgroup formed by the department’s recent regulations phasing out the use of chlorpyrifos statewide. The group will work to determine alternative crop protection products that can be used to replace chlorpyrifos.

For more information about the meeting, contact Rob Hofstetter at rob.hofstetter@maryland.gov or 410-841-5710.

