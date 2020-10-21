Detroit Phoenix Center Welcomes New Officers to Board of Directors
Chanel Hampton, CEO Strategic Community Partners, named Chair of BoardDETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Detroit Phoenix Center, a nonprofit organization that provides critical resources, support and a safe, nurturing and inclusive environment to transient and underserved Detroit-area youth and young adults, has named Chanel Hampton Chair of the organization’s Board of Directors. The announcement was made by Courtney Smith, founder and Chief Executive Officer of the Detroit Phoenix Center. Hampton is currently the Chief Executive Officer of Strategic Community Partners.
Smith also announced that Birdie Johnson has been named vice chair and Brandon Biddles has been named secretary to the organization’s Board of Directors. Johnson is currently a supervisor with All Well Being Services, a human service organization that provides a variety of therapeutic, prevention and vocational experiences. Biddles is currently a senior management engineer with Henry Ford Health Systems.
“I am extremely excited to work with these exceptional individuals across all segments of our community,” said Smith. “These new board members, along with our current board, embody our mission of providing a continuum of services that empower our youth with the resources and support they need to build community connections, increase self-esteem and actualize their dreams. There is no better group of people with whom I have more confidence in helping us make this happen.”
Prior to founding Strategic Community Partners, Hampton began her traditional career as a middle school teacher. She transitioned into administration and later joined Teach for America’s National Recruitment Team because she saw a need to diversify teacher talent. Hampton created and spearheaded diversity and equity initiatives while working with the organization’s 52 regions as a strategic advisor and partner. She also led additional national initiatives and partnerships, including the Congressional Black Caucus Foundation’s Annual Legislative Conference.
“We are incredibly honored to welcome Chanel to serve as Chair of the Board with her decade of experience championing education equity, nonprofit administration and social justice initiatives,” said Smith. “Chanel brings a deep-seated commitment to our mission that will help to move our organization forward.”
Hampton holds a bachelor’s degree in African-American studies, psychology and socio-cultural anthropology. She also has two master's degrees in secondary education and education administration. She currently is pursuing a doctoral degree in organizational leadership.
###
Jennifer L. Foster
Catalyst Media Factory
+1 586-212-3122
email us here