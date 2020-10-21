NTLA to Conduct Live Webinar on COVID-19 & Commercial Real Estate

NTLA Foundation

The educational session, the sixth of eight as part of the NTLA Pivot 2020 series, to cover the impacts of Coronavirus on commercial real estate

JUPITER, FL, USA, October 21, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For the first time since inception in 1997, the National Tax Lien Association (NTLA)—the #1 educator and only non-profit tax sale trade association—has launched a virtual educational series with timely webinar sessions this month. Topics have ranged from bankruptcy to local governments, and more.

This session on Coronavirus and commercial real estate, in particular, will show compelling data from office space in urban areas to big-box retail strip centers to multi-family rental buildings. Panelists will touch on each sector and give their take on how the market has been and will continue to be affected. The panelists are made up of thought leaders and subject matter experts in the commercial real estate arena: David Binswanger of Binswanger; Robert "Bobby" Miller of Millco Investments; Marc Rubin of CR&M Commerical Realty; and, Blake Johnson of CBRE.

“The whole world is watching the U.S. commercial real estate space and wondering, how bad is it and how long will the recovery take?” said Brad Westover, NTLA Executive Director. “We’re excited to shed light, albeit bleak, on the major repercussions upending some sectors, but not all, because of the pandemic.”

This live session will be held Thursday, October 22 from 2-3 pm ET. Current and prospective attendees will receive all eight sessions after October 29, the final day of the NTLA Pivot 2020 educational series.

“As we’ve heard day in and day out, the working landscape is changing and may never be the same,” continued Westover. “With more and more businesses enacting ‘working from home permanently’ policies, what will be left of commercial space? This session will cover these very topics.”

About the NTLA

The National Tax Lien Association (NTLA) was founded in 1997 as the not-for-profit trade association for the tax sale industry. It is dedicated to representing the interest of investors, lenders, service providers, and government officials regarding tax sales, as well as promoting the benefit of those sales as reliable income for municipal, county, and state budgets. The NTLA provides networking and training opportunities for professionals and novices in the tax sale industry. For more information visit the NTLA site at www.NTLA.org.

About the NTLA Foundation

The NTLA Foundation was established to provide economic relief to individuals and families—namely the elderly, disabled veterans, and others—who are in hardship in danger of losing their properties to tax foreclosure. For more information, visit the NTLA Foundation site at www.NTLAFoundation.org.