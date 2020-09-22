NTLA To Launch Virtual Educational Series, NTLA Pivot 2020, This October

Educational series to focus on COVID-centric impacts on the tax sales industry over a four-week period with eight sessions in total (two per week)

JENSEN BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For the first time since inception in 1997, the National Tax Lien Association (NTLA)—the #1 educator and non-profit tax sale trade association—will be launching a virtual educational series with eight compelling and timely webinar sessions slated in October 2020.

Each of the eight sessions will address relevant issues in the tax sales industry affected the most by the Coronavirus pandemic—from bankruptcy to 2021 forecasts of the tax sales cycle, nationally, county government impacts and repercussions, and more.

Session #1 – News from the National Tax Lien Association

Session #2 – Research & Projections on Delinquent Property Taxes 2021

Session #3 – Coronavirus & County Government Budgets

Session #4 – Coronavirus & Bankruptcies, Evictions, and Tax Foreclosures

Session #5 – Coronavirus & Municipal Government Budgets

Session #6 – Coronavirus & Commercial Real Estate

Session #7 – Coronavirus & Banking (Asset-Backed Financing)

Session #8 – Lessons Learned in Helping America’s Local Governments Through a Global Pandemic

“The NTLA is excited to offer this lecture series for participants to connect and learn safely at an affordable price,” said Brad Westover, NTLA Executive Director. “We will explore issues and potential recovery solutions for governments and investors as it relates to COVID-19.”

NTLA Directors unanimously agreed to hold a virtual event in lieu of the scheduled Fall Symposium in Nashville which will be postponed to October 2021.

“As the only non-profit, non-partisan trade association helping local governments meet financial budgets through tax sales, these lectures will imbue the positive results of tax sales for the 30 states that participate,” said Westover. “This is a constant reminder that tax sales benefit local governments—sustaining teachers’ salaries, children’s education. infrastructure, first responders of police and fire, and so much more.”

For more information and to register for NTLA Pivot 2020 today, go to NTLA Pivot 2020 Registration.

About the NTLA

The National Tax Lien Association (NTLA) was founded in 1997 as the not-for-profit trade association for the tax sale industry. It is dedicated to representing the interest of investors, lenders, service providers, and government officials regarding tax sales, as well as promoting the benefit of those sales as reliable income for municipal, county, and state budgets. The NTLA provides networking and training opportunities for professionals and novices in the tax sale industry. For more information visit the NTLA site at www.NTLA.org.

About the NTLA Foundation

The NTLA Foundation was established to provide economic relief to individuals and families—namely the elderly, disabled veterans, and others—who are in hardship in danger of losing their properties to tax foreclosure. For more information, visit the NTLA Foundation site at www.ntlafoundation.org.