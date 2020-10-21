State to open saliva testing location in Mankato on Friday October 15, 2020 State to continue statewide testing push into week of Oct. 19 October 14, 2020 State adding antigen test results to online COVID-19 data

News Release October 21, 2020

Contact information

The State of Minnesota today announced it will open a COVID-19 saliva testing site on Friday in Mankato. This will mark the fifth saliva testing location in the state, offering free saliva tests to any Minnesotan who believes they need to be tested.

“Testing is a key component of our strategy to protect Minnesotans from COVID-19,” said Minnesota Commissioner of Health Jan Malcolm. “The continued increase in cases across Greater Minnesota, tied to small, everyday gatherings, is very concerning. Minnesota has made great progress in removing obstacles to testing for all Minnesotans through a robust, collaborative statewide testing program. When combined with social distancing, masking, avoiding crowds and staying home when sick, testing helps us slow the spread of COVID-19 and bridge to the better days we know are coming.”

Testing will be located at the former Gander Mountain, at 1940 Adams Street in Mankato. It will be open Friday through Tuesday, noon to 7 p.m. on weekdays, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekends. Appointments can be made through the Vault Health registration site

The state opened the first saliva testing site in Duluth on Sept. 23. Since then, saliva testing locations have opened in Winona, Moorhead, and Brooklyn Park; state officials plan to open as many as five more across the state in coming weeks. Those tests will be processed right here in Minnesota, at the new saliva lab in Oakdale. Results will be provided via email within 24-48 hours.

“Mankato is a regional hub, offering access to thousands of people who live and work in the area, as well as thousands of college students who live there,” said Dan Huff, MDH assistant commissioner for health protection. “We know this site will increase access to testing among people who need it.”

Testing is free to all Minnesotans who believe they need a COVID-19 test, including those who are asymptomatic. Participants will be asked for their health insurance information so the state can bill their insurance company on their behalf. If a person is uninsured or for any reason insurance does not cover some or all of the cost, the state will cover the difference so testing remains completely free to everyone.

“We’re pleased to have this resource coming to Blue Earth County, giving residents throughout the region the ability to take an easy test and get quick results,” said Board of Commissioners Chair Vance Stuehrenberg. “This opportunity will increase access to testing, to help identify and isolate positive cases as early as possible. Testing is one way we keep our family and friends safe.”

The saliva test has the same effectiveness rate as the traditional nasal swab and is more comfortable to take. Those who come for a test should avoid eating, drinking, chewing, or smoking anything for at least 30 minutes before providing a sample. Once they arrive at the site, they will self-administer the test by spitting into a funnel attached to a small tube. Clinic staff will be available on-site to monitor the collection process and ensure there is enough saliva to be tested.

“Our strategy to managing the virus continues to be proactive, data-driven, and aggressive,” continued Huff. “A higher testing capacity, combined with masking, social distancing, and isolation when appropriate, is critical to that strategy. Our work to bring saliva testing to Minnesotans is an important supplement to the COVID-19 testing options already offered across the state. Growing and diversifying our testing options is a tool to keeping Minnesotans safe.”

For more information about the saliva testing site in Mankato, please visit COVID-19 Community Saliva Testing.

-MDH-

Media inquiries:

Erin McHenry MDH Communications 651-792-6595 erin.mchenry@state.mn.us