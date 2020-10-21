U.P. roadside parks set to close for season

Contact: Dan Weingarten, MDOT Office of Communications, 906-250-4809 Agency: Transportation
October 21, 2020 -- All roadside parks operated by the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) in the Upper Peninsula will be closed for the season on Friday, Oct. 30.
MDOT maintains 32 roadside parks in the U.P. They usually close in late October and reopen in mid- to late April.
In addition, the southbound I-75 rest area just north of St. Ignace will close for the season on Nov. 30. This rest area is closed for the winter due to reduced use and safety concerns.
For a map and complete list of MDOT roadside parks, visit www.Michigan.gov/RoadsidePark.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.