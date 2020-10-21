Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
U.P. roadside parks set to close for season

Contact: Dan Weingarten, MDOT Office of Communications, 906-250-4809 Agency: Transportation

October 21, 2020 -- All roadside parks operated by the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) in the Upper Peninsula will be closed for the season on Friday, Oct. 30.         

MDOT maintains 32 roadside parks in the U.P. They usually close in late October and reopen in mid- to late April.

In addition, the southbound I-75 rest area just north of St. Ignace will close for the season on Nov. 30. This rest area is closed for the winter due to reduced use and safety concerns. For a map and complete list of MDOT roadside parks, visit www.Michigan.gov/RoadsidePark.

