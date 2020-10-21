Creek Water Whiskey launched by American global recording artist Yelawolf is now available in Walmart
The flagship 100-proof Creek Water American Whiskey, and 70-proof Creek Water Cinnamon-Flavored Whiskey both available for purchase at select Walmart locations.RALEIGH, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Creek Water Spirits, created in partnership with American rapper Yelawolf and advanced technology and spirits company, Next Century Spirits, announced its whiskey products availability in select Walmart stores last week. The flagship 100-proof Creek Water American Whiskey, and the 70-proof Creek Water Cinnamon-Flavored Whiskey are both available for purchase in multiple Walmart stores in Florida and Missouri. “I am so proud that my brand SLUMERICAN has partnered up with Walmart to introduce Creek Water Whiskey!! I grew up on Walmart, I was literally raised on layaway, and I consider the Walmart culture a strong thread in the roots of my brand SLUMERICAN. It is an honor, and a privilege to be there. We’re looking forward to further expanding our connection to the one and only legend, that is WALMART!!!” said Yelawolf.
Since its inception in 2018, Creek Water Whiskey has produced more than 8,000 cases and distributes to 23 states across the country. “Creek Water Whiskey is honored to be part of the Walmart family as we begin providing our award-winning spirits in select stores,” said Scott Bolin, CEO of Next Century Spirits “The product portfolio has earned the recognition of fans across the globe and has received over 13 medals in tasting competitions in the last year.”
The spirits company next plans availability for additional Walmart stores located in Michigan and Louisiana. For a complete list of locations and updates, visit www.creekwaterwhiskey.com.
Current availability includes the following stores:
Wal-Mart Supercenter Us Hwy 19 Suite A, Hudson, FL 34667
Wal-Mart E Gulf To Lake Highway, Inverness, FL 34453
Wal-Mart Cortez Blvd, Brooksville, FL 34613
Wal-Mart Neighborhood Market Elliot Dr Suite A, Tampa, FL 33615
Wal-Mart Supercenter Gibsonton Drive Suite A, Gibsonton, FL 33534
Wal-Mart Gall Blvd Ste A, Zephyrhills, FL 33541
Wal-Mart South Dixie Hwy Suite B, Florida City, FL 33034
Wal-Mart Collins Road - Suite 1, Jacksonville, FL 32244
Wal-Mart Supercenter 34Th St South Suite B, St. Petersburg, FL 33711
Wal-Mart Old Lake Wilson Rd, Kissimmee, FL 34747
Wal-Mart Supercenter Brannan Rd Suite A, Middleburg, FL 32068
Wal-Mart Supercenter Blanding Blvd, Orange Park, FL 32065
Wal-Mart Supercenter South State Road 228, Macclenny, FL 32063
Wal-Mart Cypress Point Parkway Suite A, Palm Coast, FL 32137
Wal-Mart Supercenter 103rd Street Suite A, Jacksonville FL 32210
Wal-Mart W Granada Blvd Suite A, Ormond Beach, FL 32174
Wal-Mart US HWY 27, Clermont, FL 34714
Wal-Mart SAN PABLO ROAD SOUTH, Jacksonville, FL 32224
Wal-Mart State Road 674, Wimauma, FL 33598
Wal-Mart Supercenter Okeechobee Rd, Fort Pierce, FL 34947
Wal-Mart Commercial Way, Spring Hill, FL 34606
Wal-Mart Michigan Ave, Arnold, MO 63010
Wal-Mart S Elliott Ave, Aurora, MO 65605
Wal-Mart NW 12th Avenue, Ava, MO 65608
Wal-Mart State Hwy 13, Branson West, MO 65737
Wal-Mart Blvd, Chesterfield, MO 63005
Wal-Mart Conley Rd, Columbia, MO 65201
Wal-Mart Erka Twn Cntr Dr, Eureka, MO 63025
Wal-Mart Stadium West Boulevard, Jefferson City, MO 65109
Wal-Mart S Kirkwood Rd, Kirkwood, MO 63122
Wal-Mart SW 1st Ln, Lamar, MO 64759
For more information about Creek Water Spirits and Next Century Spirits, visit creekwaterwhiskey.com or nextcenturyspirts.com.
About CREEK WATER
From the mind of Slumerican founder and global recording artist Yelawolf, Creek Water is a new American Whiskey breaking traditional brand barriers through grassroots, viral & lifestyle marketing, our unique approach fosters a bond with loyal consumers who have true style and grit.
About Next Century Spirits
Next Century Spirits blends together traditional distilling techniques with advanced and unique finishing technologies to create enhanced spirits. Our patented processing technology allows traditional distillers to expand their repertoire of achievable flavors and aromas. The technology allows for tight control over the production process, maintaining consistency and high quality resulting in the ability to create bold, complex flavor profiles for spirits used in everything from craft brands to large, bulk blends.
Our creations have been recognized internationally at the San Francisco World Spirits Competition, New York International Spirits Competition, Wine & Spirits Wholesalers of America, Pr%f Awards, Sip Awards, and most recently the American Distilling Institute.
Press Inquiries
Next Century Spirits
+19196233434
email us here
Creek Water American Whiskey