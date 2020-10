Creek Water Whiskey launched by American global recording artist Yelawolf is now available in Walmart

Creek Water Whiskey Creek Water American Whiskey 100 proof Creek Water Cinnamon Flavored Whiskey

The flagship 100-proof Creek Water American Whiskey, and 70-proof Creek Water Cinnamon-Flavored Whiskey both available for purchase at select Walmart locations.

RALEIGH, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Creek Water Spirits, created in partnership with American rapper Yelawolf and advanced technology and spirits company, Next Century Spirits, announced its whiskey products availability in select Walmart stores last week. The flagship 100-proof Creek Water American Whiskey, and the 70-proof Creek Water Cinnamon-Flavored Whiskey are both available for purchase in multiple Walmart stores in Florida and Missouri. “I am so proud that my brand SLUMERICAN has partnered up with Walmart to introduce Creek Water Whiskey!! I grew up on Walmart, I was literally raised on layaway, and I consider the Walmart culture a strong thread in the roots of my brand SLUMERICAN. It is an honor, and a privilege to be there. We’re looking forward to further expanding our connection to the one and only legend, that is WALMART!!!” said Yelawolf.Since its inception in 2018, Creek Water Whiskey has produced more than 8,000 cases and distributes to 23 states across the country. “Creek Water Whiskey is honored to be part of the Walmart family as we begin providing our award-winning spirits in select stores,” said Scott Bolin, CEO of Next Century Spirits “The product portfolio has earned the recognition of fans across the globe and has received over 13 medals in tasting competitions in the last year.”The spirits company next plans availability for additional Walmart stores located in Michigan and Louisiana. For a complete list of locations and updates, visit www.creekwaterwhiskey.com Current availability includes the following stores:Wal-Mart Supercenter Us Hwy 19 Suite A, Hudson, FL 34667Wal-Mart E Gulf To Lake Highway, Inverness, FL 34453Wal-Mart Cortez Blvd, Brooksville, FL 34613Wal-Mart Neighborhood Market Elliot Dr Suite A, Tampa, FL 33615Wal-Mart Supercenter Gibsonton Drive Suite A, Gibsonton, FL 33534Wal-Mart Gall Blvd Ste A, Zephyrhills, FL 33541Wal-Mart South Dixie Hwy Suite B, Florida City, FL 33034Wal-Mart Collins Road - Suite 1, Jacksonville, FL 32244Wal-Mart Supercenter 34Th St South Suite B, St. Petersburg, FL 33711Wal-Mart Old Lake Wilson Rd, Kissimmee, FL 34747Wal-Mart Supercenter Brannan Rd Suite A, Middleburg, FL 32068Wal-Mart Supercenter Blanding Blvd, Orange Park, FL 32065Wal-Mart Supercenter South State Road 228, Macclenny, FL 32063Wal-Mart Cypress Point Parkway Suite A, Palm Coast, FL 32137Wal-Mart Supercenter 103rd Street Suite A, Jacksonville FL 32210Wal-Mart W Granada Blvd Suite A, Ormond Beach, FL 32174Wal-Mart US HWY 27, Clermont, FL 34714Wal-Mart SAN PABLO ROAD SOUTH, Jacksonville, FL 32224Wal-Mart State Road 674, Wimauma, FL 33598Wal-Mart Supercenter Okeechobee Rd, Fort Pierce, FL 34947Wal-Mart Commercial Way, Spring Hill, FL 34606Wal-Mart Michigan Ave, Arnold, MO 63010Wal-Mart S Elliott Ave, Aurora, MO 65605Wal-Mart NW 12th Avenue, Ava, MO 65608Wal-Mart State Hwy 13, Branson West, MO 65737Wal-Mart Blvd, Chesterfield, MO 63005Wal-Mart Conley Rd, Columbia, MO 65201Wal-Mart Erka Twn Cntr Dr, Eureka, MO 63025Wal-Mart Stadium West Boulevard, Jefferson City, MO 65109Wal-Mart S Kirkwood Rd, Kirkwood, MO 63122Wal-Mart SW 1st Ln, Lamar, MO 64759For more information about Creek Water Spirits and Next Century Spirits, visit creekwaterwhiskey.com or nextcenturyspirts.com.About CREEK WATERFrom the mind of Slumerican founder and global recording artist Yelawolf, Creek Water is a new American Whiskey breaking traditional brand barriers through grassroots, viral & lifestyle marketing, our unique approach fosters a bond with loyal consumers who have true style and grit.About Next Century SpiritsNext Century Spirits blends together traditional distilling techniques with advanced and unique finishing technologies to create enhanced spirits. Our patented processing technology allows traditional distillers to expand their repertoire of achievable flavors and aromas. The technology allows for tight control over the production process, maintaining consistency and high quality resulting in the ability to create bold, complex flavor profiles for spirits used in everything from craft brands to large, bulk blends.Our creations have been recognized internationally at the San Francisco World Spirits Competition, New York International Spirits Competition, Wine & Spirits Wholesalers of America, Pr%f Awards, Sip Awards, and most recently the American Distilling Institute.

