Senator Tony Luetkemeyer Recognizes St. Joseph Detective Jeremy Peters

Senator Tony Luetkemeyer presents a Missouri Senate resolution to St. Joseph Police Detective Jeremy Peters.

JEFFERSON CITY — State Sen. Tony Luetkemeyer, R-Parkville, is pleased to recognize St. Joseph Police Detective Jeremy Peters with a Senate resolution honoring the officer for his dedication to combating crimes against children.

“I appreciate the dedication of Detective Jeremy Peters and all of the officers of the St. Joseph Police Department, and applaud him for his efforts to make our community safe,” Sen. Luetkemeyer said. “Detective Peters does vital work protecting vulnerable populations in our community, particularly children, and it’s fitting that his dedication is recognized.”

Detective Peters was recently named Officer of the Year by the St. Joseph Optimist Club. Much of the St. Joseph Police detective’s work is focused on child pornography and sexual offenses.

