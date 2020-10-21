PennDOT Announces Online Plans Display for Route 3035 (Allison Mill Road) Bridge Project, Manheim Township, York County

Harrisburg, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) invites the public to an online plan display regarding the Route 3035, Section 001 (Allison Mill Road) bridge replacement project. This project is located over Long Run in Manheim Township, approximately 0.25 miles south of the intersection with Route 216.

The purpose of this project is to address structural deficiencies of the bridge and provide continued safe and efficient crossing of township road T-325 Allison Mill Road over Long Run.

The project consists of replacing the 90-year old two-span reinforced concrete bridge with a precast concrete box culvert, approach pavement replacement, rock scour protection, and guide rail installation. The existing one-lane bridge will be increased to a two-lane bridge and will include two 9-foot lanes and 2-foot shoulders.

The bridge will be closed for approximately two months to all traffic during the construction. The proposed detour route will use Saint Johns Road to Dry Bridge Road to Manheim Road to Route 216 (Blooming Grove Road).

The project is currently in design and construction work is anticipated to take place in the 2022 construction season. In accordance with Governor Wolf's COVID-19 mitigation efforts, the plans display will be held online only. A digital version of the information will be available to view online until November 6, 2020. Information, including roadway and bridge plans and an interactive comment form, can be found by visiting the PennDOT District 8 website, www.penndot.gov/District8, clicking on Public Meetings listed under the District Links heading, and choosing the York County box then the title marked Allison Mill Road Bridge Replacement.

The purpose of the plans display is to introduce the project and receive public input regarding any questions or concerns with the project. It is also an opportunity for the public to review and comment on the project’s potential effect upon Cultural Resources pursuant to the Advisory Council on Historic Preservation’s 36 CFR Part 800 regulations implementing Section 106 of the National Historic Preservation Act.

The project documents can be made available in alternative languages or formats if requested. If you need translation/interpretation services or have special needs or have special concerns that require individual attention, contact Kyle Kreiser, PennDOT Project Manager, at kykreiser@pa.gov or 717-787-5448 .

Pursuant to Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, PennDOT does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, gender, age, or disability. If you feel that you have been denied the benefits of, or participation in a PennDOT program or activity, you may contact the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, Bureau of Equal Opportunity, DBE/Title VI Division at 717-787-5891 or 800-468-4201 .

For more information on projects occurring or being bid this year, those made possible by or accelerated by the state transportation funding plan (Act 89), or those on the department’s Four and Twelve Year Plans, visit www.projects.penndot.gov.

Subscribe to PennDOT news in Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Lancaster, Lebanon, Perry, and York counties at www.penndot.gov/District8.

Follow local PennDOT information on Twitter at www.twitter.com/511PAHarrisburg or at www.facebook.com/PennsylvaniaDepartmentofTransportation/.

MEDIA CONTACT: Dave Thompson, 717-418-5018