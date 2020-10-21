Venango County Resident Tom McClelland Named New Assistant District Executive of Design for PennDOT’s Northwest Region

​Tom McClelland, P.E., has been appointed to the position of Assistant District Executive for Design for the northwestern region of the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT).

In his new position, McClelland is responsible for nearly 100 employees within the PennDOT District 1 design unit, which serves Crawford, Erie, Forest, Mercer, Venango, and Warren counties. He will oversee the roadway and bridge design functions of 70 to 80 projects each year valued at more than $100 million.

“During his nearly 25 years of service with PennDOT’s District 1, Tom has regularly demonstrated his drive to improve the department and its service to the residents of Pennsylvania by taking on high profile projects and sensitive topics,” District 1 Executive Brian McNulty, P.E., said. “He understands the important role the public plays during the design of projects. This is most evident in his strong communication skills and ability to engage in the public input process.”

McClelland joined PennDOT District 1 as a Civil Engineer Trainee in 1996 and then progressed through many positions, including Civil Engineer, Assistant District Traffic Engineer, Assistant County Manager for Venango County, Assistant Traffic Engineer Studies, and District Traffic Engineer. Most recently he served as Design Services/Portfolio Engineer.

A 1996 graduate University of Pittsburgh, McClelland earned a Bachelor of Science Degree in Civil Engineering. He received his Professional Engineering License in 2002 and has been a Certified Professional Traffic Operations Engineer since 2006. McClelland is a graduate of PennDOT’s Executive Development Academy in 2013. He currently serves as the president of the Franklin chapter of the American Society of Highway Engineers (ASHE).

McClelland resides in Oil City, Venango County, with his wife, Kelly and their two children.

He succeeds former Assistant District Executive Brian McNulty, who now serves as the PennDOT District 1 Executive.

MEDIA CONTACT: Jill Harry, 814-678-5035

