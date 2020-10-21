CalimexUSA

Calimex USA Middleware Connects MacoMixers to Eldorado Donor.

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, USA, October 21, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Another Successful Implementation of MacoMixers

at

Children’s Hospital Los Angeles

Calimex USA, working with Children’s Hospital Los Angeles and the MacoPharma Team, successfully interfaces Macopharma’s MacoMix-HM20 at Children’s Hospital Los Angeles.

MacoMix-HM20 are whole blood mixers that calculate the precise volume based on donor’s height and weight, actively monitor the donation process and alert phlebotomists when procedure is complete. Calimex USA developed the interface that transfers data to and from the mixers, thereby providing a paperless donation process.

Calimex USA provides FDA related Regulatory and Compliance support services to a number of local and global corporations. Calimex is the information technology arm of Macopharma in the United States, providing software interface, integration and consulting solutions.

About Macopharma USA

Macopharma USA is the American subsidiary of Macopharma headquartered in France. Macopharma is a leading global player in transfusion and biotherapy systems. Macopharma works to design innovative solutions and quality products that are effective in meeting the needs of both patients and healthcare providers. Every day across the world, Macopharma employees are dedicated to making therapeutic practices easier, better and safer. That is what Macopharma mean by their slogan “Designed for life.” Macopharma has over 2,300 employees in 4 production facilities, 16 commercial subsidiaries, 2 branch offices, with 50 distributors covering over 100 countries. Its values cover Professionalism, Performance, Motivation and Solidarity. www.macopharmausa.com.

About Calimex USA

Calimex USA Corporation is an American information technology company specializing in the regulated healthcare environment. It is a leading provider of specialized healthcare solutions with over three decades of experience in developing and delivering innovative solutions designed to ensure the highest level of safety, security, efficacy, effectiveness and efficiency. Calimex takes complex clinical - and often painfully inefficient processes and automates them for positive return on investments (ROI).

www.calimex.net

Calimex Contacts:

Sam Waran

Calimex USA Corporation

1 415 221 5515

Sam@Calimex.Net

Macopharma Contacts:

Roxane Smith

Macopharma USA

1 704 574 4548

roxane@macopharmausa.com

