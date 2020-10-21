Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
MDC offers Field to Freezer workshop in Kirksville Nov. 2

KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) will host a Field to Freezer workshop on basic deer processing, from 5:30–8:30 p.m., on Nov. 2, at MDC’s Northeast Regional Office, 3500 S. Baltimore Road in Kirksville.

This workshop, designed for ages 11-years and older, will cover the field dressing process and demonstrate how to skin and butcher a game animal in simple steps, with minimal equipment. Participants will learn the steps necessary to process wild game, including skinning, quartering, and identifying cuts of meat, as well as tips on getting the best quality meat from your deer.

“Changes to transportation requirements in Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) management zones will likely increase the number of hunters that choose to process their own deer,” said MDC Conservation Educator Rob Garver. “Our hope is that courses like this will help folks be more comfortable with processing their own wild game.”

This workshop will take place in an unheated shop building so participants should dress for the weather. In order to ensure the safety of all participants and staff, everyone must wear a mask covering their mouth and nose while inside the shop building. Participants must also practice physical distancing of at least six feet from anyone who does not live in their same household.

Space is limited in this free workshop, and participants must preregister at mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/174719. For more information call (660) 785-2420, or email Rob.Garver@mdc.mo.gov.

MDC offers Field to Freezer workshop in Kirksville Nov. 2

