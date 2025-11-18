Master the art of Venison Burger and Sausage Making Dec. 8 at MDC’s Busch Shooting Range

DEFIANCE, Mo.—If you’re a deer hunter who’s been successful in the field this season, you’ve taken the first step to supplying your own locally-sourced meat for the table. There are many ways to enjoy and share a deer harvest. Two of the most popular are burgers and sausages. The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) is holding a class to help hunters get from point A to B when preparing these popular meats.

MDC’s August A. Busch Shooting Range and Outdoor Education Center will host a Venison Burger and Sausage Making class Monday, Dec. 8 from 5 - 7 p.m. This free course will take deer hunters through the step-by-step process needed to process fresh venison into ready-to-eat delicacies.

This event will provide instruction on how to grind and season harvested deer meat to create tasty burgers and sausage of the best quality possible. The class will cover every aspect of the process, from safety considerations and proper equipment to selecting the ideal cuts of meat for processing. Even the nuances of seasoning and cooking will be covered.

“Once you harvest your deer, making your own sausage and burger is another rewarding part of the hunt, enabling you to prepare and season it to your liking,” said MDC Shooting Range and Outdoor Education Center Manager, Bryant Hertel.

Besides traditional hamburgers, hunters will find low-fat ground venison to be an excellent and healthy base for other dishes, too, such as spaghetti sauce, chili, tacos, sloppy Joes, pizza topping, meat loaf, and casseroles.

Venison Burger and Sausage Making is a free program open to ages 9 years and up, but advanced online registration is required at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/oo8 for each person attending.

The August A. Busch Shooting Range and Outdoor Education Center is located at 3550 Route D, approximately five miles west of Highway 94, in Defiance.

