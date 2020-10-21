VHRP LIVE! Launches Seventh Season with Heart O’ Mine, an Irish Concert, their first production created virtually
Victor Herbert Renaissance Project Live! presents Heart O’ Mine, an Irish-themed concert with works by Victor Herbert and his Irish grandfather Samuel LoverNEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- VHRP LIVE! Presents Heart O’ Mine
1820’s-1920s music
Music by Victor Herbert
Lyrics by Samuel Lover
November 17-22nd, 2020
Tues. – Sat. 7PM, Sun. 2PM
$20 Tickets on sale now at https://vhrp-live.thundertix.com
There is no one like an old friend to turn to when times are tough. VHRP LIVE! begins its Seventh Season, “Old Friends,” on November 17-22 (6 performances), with Heart O’ Mine, an Irish-themed concert with works by old friend Victor Herbert and his famous Irish grandfather Samuel Lover (1797-1868). Lover was a famous Dubliner Renaissance Man who influenced his grandson’s artistic talents. His 1835 novel Rory O’ Moore provided the basis for the plot of Herbert’s 1917 romantic operetta “Eileen,” celebrated by VHRP LIVE! in April 2017.
VHRP LIVE! joins innovators in safely presenting performances to the public until theaters re-open. While things are still uncertain in the state of the world, we continue to plan for our next offerings, the adorable operetta Mlle. Modiste in March, and the fiery Naughty Marietta in May 2021.
Producing a virtual recorded concert is no small feat, but it is important to VHRP LIVE! to continue to share the superb music of Victor Herbert with the world. Moving into unfamiliar territory of assembling the cast of Heart O’ Mine individually on video, under the direction of Stage Director Emily Cornelius and Stage Manager Brooke Dengler in California, Video/Audio Editor Alison Dobbins in Michigan, and Music Director and Pianist Michael Thomas in New York, will set yet another precedent for this organization. Nine singers scattered across the country will present original songs and Irish music spanning from the 1820s to the 1920s, including “Molly,” “Mary Came Over to Me,” “Cruiskeen Lawn,” “The Irish Have a Great Day Tonight,” among a treasury of other works. This music was a touchstone for the 3-4 million homesick Irish immigrants that made the journey to America between 1820 and 1930.
“The songs in this program build on each other. There is so much sentiment as we sing these songs, they build a totally new experience,” says VHRP LIVE! Artistic Director Alyce Mott.
An historic inclusion in the Heart O’ Mine concert is “The Bards of Ireland,” a song cycle of old Irish airs with words by Thomas Moore arranged by Herbert in 1909. It was created for the Annual St. Patrick’s Day Dinner of The Society of the Friendly Sons of St. Patrick, attended by newly inaugurated U.S. President William H. Taft. Never published, that song cycle was presented only once. VHRP LIVE! has the distinction of having performed it in 2017 and, now on November 17-22, 2020.
The Heart O’ Mine cast —professional, classical singers and stage performers whose careers encompass roles in major productions in New York City features Drew Bolander, Joanie Brittingham, Jovani Demetrie, Alexa Devlin, Jonathan Hare, Andrew Klima, Caitlin Ruddy, Christopher Robin Sapp and David Seatter.
Running time for Heart O’ Mine is approximately 60 minutes. Concert tickets cost $20 and are available on-line now, at vhrp-live.thundertix.com. There will be six virtual concert show times November 17-22, Tuesday through Saturday, and Sunday Matinee at 2pm.
The Victor Herbert Renaissance Project LIVE! is the world’s only company exclusively devoted to Victor Herbert, the Irish American conductor and musician who composed innovative scores for early Broadway, as well as classical and popular music. Herbert contributed powerfully to the emergence of an authentically 20th century American sound. Supported by generous funding from The Victor Herbert Foundation, VHRP LIVE! is a registered 501(c)(3) corporation founded in 2014 by the company’s Artistic Director Alyce Mott, a leading Herbert historian and librettist and Music Director Michael Thomas. For more information visit www.vhrplive.org.
