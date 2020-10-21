Aspire Systems launches APTf 2.0, the Performance Testing Framework that helps ease application testing and reduce costs

Performance Testing Framework

OAK BROOK, ILLINOIS, US, October 21, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Aspire Systems a global technology services firm today launched the latest update of its Performance Testing framework APTf 2.0. Aspire’s Performance Testing framework (APTf) was built to enable quantitative testing of speed, scalability, responsiveness and endurance of an application under a workload using a single hybrid framework.

Featuring a blend of testing components all under one roof, it helps enterprises save millions of dollars and execute end-to-end performance testing hassle-free. Mainly used as a diagnostic aid to locate bottlenecks in the application, APTf allows integration with CI/CD tools for intensive test environments.

With the latest update of APTf 2.0, the highlight for enterprises using this framework involves performing real-browser testing and the ability to simulate real-world scenarios for testing. In the former, front-end load tests can be conducted on all major browsers while the latter allows testers to mimic commonly occurring circumstances with virtual users to reduce the vulnerabilities across the testing stages.

Testing using Aspire’s Performance Testing framework APTf 2.0 can be utilized for both on-prem testing and cloud. It has the capability to generate loads from across the world. This ready-to-use framework lets enterprises jumpstart their performance testing cycles within 4-6 hours.

Some of its other features include:

• Ability to track results once testing starts

• Reporting and analysis through web-based dashboards powered by Grafana

• Automated SLA-based analysis to reduce human intervention

• Performance insights and critical alerts triggered to mailboxes

• Integrated application monitoring to keep track of server health and the overall application performance

• Potential to scale usage extensively

The robust APTf 2.0 is ideal for software vendors, banks, financial and insurance companies and retailers to fast track your performance testing. Its benefits include:

• 40% costs savings

• Reduction in infrastructure costs

• Ability to scale based on higher testing limits post implementation

• Automated Load Tests with zero manual effort

• Track critical issues with alerts and insights sent to your inbox

• Spot discrepancies and maintain high levels of accuracy

Speaking of the need for a comprehensive framework to aid testers, Janakiraman Jayachandran, Head of Testing and Test Automation Service at Aspire Systems said, “Performance testing has always been a crucial element in the software development lifecycle. With rising costs to perform continuous testing with siloed tools, we at Aspire chose to combine the necessities of performance testing in a single framework through APTf.” He adds, “Using APTf 2.0, enterprises have the liberty to commence load testing on real-browsers with no additional requirements.”

To find out more about Aspire’s Performance Testing framework APTf 2.0, visit https://www.aspiresys.com/performance-testing-automation-framework/

About Aspire Systems:

Aspire Systems is a global technology services firm serving as a trusted technology partner for its customers. The company works with some of the world’s most innovative enterprises and independent software vendors, helping them leverage technology and outsourcing in specific areas of expertise. Aspire currently has over 3000 employees and 150+ customers globally and is CMMI Level 3 certified. Aspire Systems is located across the globe including the USA, Mexico, UK, India, Singapore, Middle East, Asia-Pacific and Europe. For the eleventh year in a row, Aspire has been selected as one of India's 'Best Companies to Work For' by the Great Place to Work® Institute, in partnership with The Economic Times.

To know more about Aspire Systems, visit www.aspiresys.com

