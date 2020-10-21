JEFFERSON CITY — This Date in Missouri Senate History reviews “Missouri Day,” which was created by the Legislature on March 22, 1915. “Missouri Day” is always celebrated on the third Wednesday in October.
You just read:
This Date in Missouri Senate History: Missouri Day
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.