EXPERIENTIAL MEALS WITH AT HOME ENTERTAINMENT IS A THING NOW AND ITS LAUNCHING IN NYC WITH POP SHOP KITCHEN BY ZACK NEIL
Pop Culture Meets Food Delivery; Fully Prepared Three Course Meals That Include Prizes, Activities and a Community to Interact with From Your Living Room!NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pop Shop Kitchen is a new service that delivers experiential meals to your door. Meal boxes are delicious fully prepared three course meals that include prizes, activities and a community to interact with from your living room! “People will be doing kung fu together from their living rooms, battling in trivia contests, learning how to paint, tasting wine, having makeover contests, all while enjoying three course meals inspired by pop culture (movies, music, comics etc.)” The premise is simple, people are going out less, there are less opportunities for social interaction, dining and experiencing things. Pop shop kitchen answers those problems with a practical solution; eat high end themed restaurant food, (all meals have a plant based and many gluten free options available) from the safety of your home. Enjoy Collectable prizes included in the box and an activity designed to create social engagement, exercise and mental health improvement. One of the first boxes “THE KILL BOX” is inspired by the movie Kill Bill. This box includes a three course meal themed around the films (original or plant based options), a collectible ninja head band, and a free online martial arts lesson to take with others. Many of the boxes include access to online communities, partnerships with local businesses to provide services like fitness training, art and music lessons, gaming, crafting and much more.
Zach Neil has been the leader in experiential food and beverage pop ups around the United States for the last six years. Zach and his team have created some of the most celebrated and patronized thematic spaces in New York City and Hollywood, ranging from the Kitschy Will Farrell (anchor man) pop ups, to the long lasting Halloween themed Beetle House restaurants. But where does the pandemic leave these over the top thematic in person experiences? CLOSED! All of zach’s restaurants and pop ups have been closed or canceled since March of this year, “Over 150 people laid off, families suffering, it’s been a really sad thing” says Neil. “So in a Pandemic Pivot to provide service to our patrons and work to our staff, Pop Shop Kitchen was born. “Our slogan for Pop Shop Kitchen is “out of tragedy 2020”. We took the tragedy of what happened to our restaurants, and our lives and made something new and great out of it. Pop Shop Kitchen is a celebration of all the things we love and a siren to let us know things are getting better all the time!”
Pop Shop Kitchen’s experiential, eating and entertainment delivery will take its first orders in New York City starting Wednesday October 14th at 4pm. Information on how to order can be found at www.popshopkitchen.com
Bio
Zach Neil, also known as the Guru of Pop Culture and the King of Halloween, is a Jack-O-Lantern of all trades--he is a girl dad, the CEO of New Gold Empire, host of multiple podcasts like Zach Neil podcast on iTunes and Google Play, a business crusher, the author of The Nightmare Before Dinner, an experiential entertainment creator, a media director, producer, and consultant. However, you may know Zach best from the Beetle House pop-up restaurants, first opened in New York City in April 2016 as well as in Los Angeles. Beetle House is a year-round celebration of Halloween with an artistic and thematic atmosphere inspired by horror culture, magic, and the artistic, literary, and cinematic works of Tim Burton, Alfred Hitchcock, Bram Stoker, Washington Irving, Edgar Allen Poe, and many more. In short, it is kind of like an adult Halloween party with a Burtonesque feel, curated by Alfred Hitchcock, with a 90s goth band on stage and everyone wearing strange and weird costumes. Beetle House is a safe place where every goth, punk, freak, weirdo, artist, and visitor is welcomed and celebrated.
Juliette Harris
ItGirl Public Relations
+1 8183212317
juliette@itgirlpr.com