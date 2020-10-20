Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
The Hawaii Business Pivot Grant Program is designed to help businesses get reimbursed for expenses incurred from implementing changes and adjusting their operational practices, products, services, or related items in order to survive the COVID-19 pandemic. Eligible companies or non-profits may receive up to $10,000 for expenses related to pivoting to meet the new economic environment.

