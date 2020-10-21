TensorIoT Joins the LoRa Alliance®
TensorIoT embraces LoRaWAN® for IoT Deployments
Joining the LoRa Alliance is a manifestation of our ability to drive and deliver a sustainable future with IoT and LoRaWAN technology.”IRVINE, CALIF, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TensorIoT, an AWS Advanced Consulting Partner focused on IoT, ML, and AI, has been formally welcomed into the LoRa Alliance® as the newest Adopter member. The LoRa Alliance is the global association of companies backing the open LoRaWAN® standard for IoT low-power wide-area networks (LPWANs.)
The LoRa Alliance, a nonprofit association committed to enabling large scale deployment of Low-Power Wide-Area Networks (LPWAN) IoT, has formally welcomed AWS Advanced Consulting Partner TensorIoT as the newest member utilizing LoRa to develop new products and services with greater efficiency.
Destinee Alderete, Director of Operations for TensorIoT explained, "TensorIoT is harnessing the power of IoT in our solutions on the cutting edge, joining the LoRa Alliance is a manifestation of our ability to drive and deliver a sustainable future with IoT and LoRaWAN technology." TensorIoT offers production level applications that allow customers to increase profits, reduce operational costs, and drive customer value and growth.
TensorIoT V.P. of Products and Solutions, John Traynor, commented, "As demand grows for industrial IoT solutions in transportation, commercial real estate, manufacturing, and the public sector, customers are seeking reliable ways to connect sensors and smaller devices to new cloud applications. Membership in the LoRa Alliance allows us to achieve the LoRaWAN Certified mark so customers of our updated Smart Building Reference Kit, Asset Tracking Reference Kit, and other forthcoming products will be able to purchase and deploy with even greater confidence." LoRaWAN is the defacto global standard for secure, carrier-grade IoT LPWAN connectivity empowering large-scale, mass IoT deployments that drive smart buildings and other IoT innovations. "LoRaWAN device certification is critical for end users and the IoT ecosystem to ensure devices have been tested and perform as expected once deployed," said Donna Moore, CEO and Chairwoman of the LoRa Alliance. "I am thrilled to have TensorIoT join the LoRa Alliance with the goal of certifying their devices. I look forward to learning more about TensorIoT's portfolio of industrial solutions and seeing the LoRaWAN Certified Mark on their products.”
LoRa Alliance®, LoRaWAN® and LoRaWAN Certified are marks used under license from the LoRa Alliance.
