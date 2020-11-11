TruVideo Increases Customer Service Ratings for Walser Automotive Service Resulting in a 37% Increase in Business
Since implementing TruVideo, customer pay dollars per RO have seen a major increase, as has customer satisfaction,”WELLESLEY, MA, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A new case study released by TruVideo detailed a 37% increase in dollars per RO for Walser Automotive Group since its implementation of TruService and TruEstimate solutions. Walser adopted TruVideo solutions in their more than 20 service departments across Minnesota and Kansas.
— Pete Swenson, SVP Dealership Operations for Walser Automotive Group
Using the TruService platform, Walser service department technicians created custom videos detailing their recommendations and sent them straight to the smartphone of a customer via text. Customers could reply immediately with questions and confidently provide approval for repairs or preventative maintenance. The TruEstimate tool allowed Walser service advisors to easily create estimates that were also sent directly to a customer’s phone. Customers felt empowered as they accepted or declined each recommendation with full transparency and in record time. For Walser, these tools have built trust and a personal relationship between customers and the service department, leading to an increase in CSI. In addition, they reduced the time technicians spent waiting for customer responses, driving increases in-service hours per RO.
“Customers often have doubts on repairs or maintenance they can't see or understand. Truvideo lets the customer engage in the process by letting them see what's going on first hand,” says TruVideo co-founder, Joe Shaker. “That clear, frictionless communication is finally allowing dealers to build trust.”
The ongoing pandemic has made in-person communication more challenging than ever. An initial implementation of TruService and TruEstimate in Walser’s St. Paul, MN Subaru store in March 2020 allowed customers to easily communicate with the service department from the safety and comfort of their homes. In fact, video and texting made interactions between customers and the service department even more satisfying than before the pandemic.
“Since implementing TruVideo, customer pay dollars per RO have seen a major increase, as has customer satisfaction,” says Peter Swenson, SVP Dealership Operations for Walser. “This increased communication and transparency invites the customer into the process, and the response has just been phenomenal.”
After seeing success in St. Paul, Walser quickly adopted video and texting in the service departments at all of their locations with TruVideo’s dedicated training and support facilitating the rollout. Since then, Walser has seen a significant increase in service hours and CSI as they send an average of 10,000 videos and estimates per month across all their locations.
Read the full Case Study here: https://truvideo.com/case-studies/walser/
About Walser Automotive Group
Walser Automotive Group has been family owned and operated in Minnesota for over 60 years where they pioneered their “Best Price First” philosophy. Walser offers the lowest price they can on every vehicle from the start: no hassle or haggle required. Walser invests in organizations, initiatives, and causes that support people in the communities where they live and work. Walser Automotive Group donates 5% of pre-tax earnings to the Walser Foundation and is a proud member of the Minnesota Keystone Program. For more information, visit https://www.walser.com/.
About TruVideo
TruVideo was created by a dealer principal and has always focused on being the simplest to use video app on the market. They understand that implementation is key and work with their customers to ensure their rollout is a success. A proprietary video and texting platform helps customers to see and understand each dealer’s services and products better than ever before. Therefore, dealers build trust and get to a “yes” faster. For more information, visit https://truvideo.com/.
