AWS CloudWatch Notifications Are Now Loud and Clear

Click to Magnify: Amazon CloudWatch Integration CloudWatch

OnPage Integrates With AWS CloudWatch to Augment Cloud Monitoring With High-Priority Mobile Alerting

We’re elated and proud to release the AWS CloudWatch integration. Today, this powerful integration is live and available for AWS users.” — Judit Sharon, CEO of OnPage

WALTHAM, MASS., UNITED STATES, October 21, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- OnPage Corporation, a Boston-based IT alerting and pager replacement vendor, today announced its integration with AWS CloudWatch. The integration enables CloudWatch to trigger OnPage high-priority, mobile notifications, when it detects anomalous or critical cloud activities. CloudWatch notifications can now be automatically escalated to on-call team members and generate audit trails for post-event analysis. The integration minimizes the time it takes to identify and respond to incidents occurring in AWS resources or applications.

The latest integration works by configuring OnPage as an endpoint in CloudWatch’s alerting chain.

The process is shown below:

(1) All resources in your cloud environment, including your VPC, collect configuration, activity and access logs.

(2) AWS CloudWatch pulls the logs from AWS resources.

(3) a. These logs are compared against configured Rules and CloudWatch Metrics. When user-defined thresholds are passed, a CloudWatch Alarm (CWA) is triggered. The CWA then composes an alert message that is published (sent) to Amazon Simple Notification Service (SNS).

(3) b. Logs are also evaluated by CloudWatch Events (CWE), which can trigger remediation via AWS Lambda functions. CWEs can also publish alerts to SNS.

(4) SNS sends the message to OnPage’s server via an encrypted HTTPS connection, which in turn, sends the message as a high-priority OnPage alert.

“We’re elated and proud to release the AWS CloudWatch integration,” said OnPage CEO Judit Sharon. “Unlike email or SMS, OnPage provides persistent, intrusive mobile alerts, with escalation policies, on-call schedules, and detailed audit-trails to ensure critical events are resolved promptly. Today, this powerful integration is live and available for AWS users.”

Users can now configure their CloudWatch instance to route alerts to the OnPage critical notification system. The integration is purpose-built for incident response teams and ensures fast response to anomalies.

About OnPage: OnPage’s award-winning incident alert management system for IT, MSP and healthcare professionals provides the industry’s only ALERT-UNTIL-READ notification capabilities, ensuring that critical messages are never missed. Whether to minimize IT infrastructure downtime or to reduce the response time of healthcare providers in life and death situations, organizations trust OnPage for all their secure, critical notification needs.

OnPage - Incident Alert Management - Never Miss a Critical Alert!