ISQED'21 Accepts Special Session Proposals

SAN JOSE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- ISQED'21 Call for Special SessionsISQED is soliciting proposals for special sessions from both academia and industry. The proposed special sessions should aim at offering a complementary experience to the regular sessions and are of general interest to the audience of ISQED. We expect that these special sessions will raise visibility on topics of focused interest scientific or application areas, establish synergies, and explore new opportunities. Emerging topics and focuses such as IoT, autonomous systems, wearable electronics, quantum computing, nano-electronic systems and machine learning are particularly encouraged, but all interesting proposals that are aligned with the core of ISQED – quality electronic design – will be considered.Papers are requested in the following areas:ISQED 2021 calls for special session proposals in following topics but not limited to:o Wearable, flexible electronicsModule design and TestingSystem design, verification and testingDevelopment tools and technologieso Autonomous SystemsDeep learning applications in Autonomous VehiclesHardware Chip Design and TestingSystem design, verification and testingDevelopment tools and technologieso AI/Machine Learning and ApplicationsML/AI for Hardware SecurityML/AI for real-time Biomedical ApplicationsML/AI for Hardware ModelingML/Neuromorphic computing, and Hardware Acceleratorso Internet of Things (IoT)Edge Computing, and IoTMachine to Machine (M2M)/Devices-to-Devices communicationsLow-latency High-reliability IoT DevicesSecurity and Forensics of Internet-of-ThingsEnergy harvesting and power management for Robust IoTo Nano-electronic systems, components & devicesCarbon nanotechnology and bio-nanotechnologySafety and healthApplicationso Quantum ComputingSecurity/post-quantum cryptographyEDA techniques and programming languages for Quantum ComputingModeling and simulation of quantum computer performance including hybrid computationsQuantum architectures, circuits, devicesQuantum machine learning and artificial intelligenceProposal Submission Instructions (Nov 30th, 2020):Please prepare and submit your proposal, 2-4 pages long, consisting of :- Abstract and Title for Special Session- Intended Audience- Session organizer contact and affiliations- List of four (4) contributing presentations (including title, presenter, contact information of the corresponding presenter, and an abstract for eachpresentationAll special session proposals should be sent to Special Session Chair, at isqed2021@gmail.com. Proposals will be evaluated based on the needs of the topic, the qualifications of the organizers, and the presenters of the session. Each presenter of the contributing papers of an accepted special session can submit an invited paper up to six (6) pages covering the main aspects of their presentation. The invited papers will be included in the conference proceedings. For submission instructions, please refer to the regular paper submission guidelines. All special session papers will undergo the same review process as the regular papers. Note that if fewer papers in a special session are accepted, the special session may be cancelled and the accepted special papers will go to regular sessions. If you have any questions or need additional information, please contact ISQED'21 Special Session Chairs: Pravin Kumar Venkatesan and Prabha Sundaravadivel