ISQED'21 Accepts Special Session Proposals
ISQED is soliciting special session proposals from industry and academia, for the 22nd event, to be held on April 2021.SAN JOSE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ISQED'21 Call for Special Sessions
ISQED is soliciting proposals for special sessions from both academia and industry. The proposed special sessions should aim at offering a complementary experience to the regular sessions and are of general interest to the audience of ISQED. We expect that these special sessions will raise visibility on topics of focused interest scientific or application areas, establish synergies, and explore new opportunities. Emerging topics and focuses such as IoT, autonomous systems, wearable electronics, quantum computing, nano-electronic systems and machine learning are particularly encouraged, but all interesting proposals that are aligned with the core of ISQED – quality electronic design – will be considered.
Papers are requested in the following areas:
ISQED 2021 calls for special session proposals in following topics but not limited to:
o Wearable, flexible electronics
Module design and Testing
System design, verification and testing
Development tools and technologies
o Autonomous Systems
Deep learning applications in Autonomous Vehicles
Hardware Chip Design and Testing
System design, verification and testing
Development tools and technologies
o AI/Machine Learning and Applications
ML/AI for Hardware Security
ML/AI for real-time Biomedical Applications
ML/AI for Hardware Modeling
ML/Neuromorphic computing, and Hardware Accelerators
o Internet of Things (IoT)
Edge Computing, and IoT
Machine to Machine (M2M)/Devices-to-Devices communications
Low-latency High-reliability IoT Devices
Security and Forensics of Internet-of-Things
Energy harvesting and power management for Robust IoT
o Nano-electronic systems, components & devices
Carbon nanotechnology and bio-nanotechnology
Safety and health
Applications
o Quantum Computing
Security/post-quantum cryptography
EDA techniques and programming languages for Quantum Computing
Modeling and simulation of quantum computer performance including hybrid computations
Quantum architectures, circuits, devices
Quantum machine learning and artificial intelligence
Proposal Submission Instructions (Nov 30th, 2020):
Please prepare and submit your proposal, 2-4 pages long, consisting of :
- Abstract and Title for Special Session
- Intended Audience
- Session organizer contact and affiliations
- List of four (4) contributing presentations (including title, presenter, contact information of the corresponding presenter, and an abstract for each
presentation
All special session proposals should be sent to Special Session Chair, at isqed2021@gmail.com. Proposals will be evaluated based on the needs of the topic, the qualifications of the organizers, and the presenters of the session. Each presenter of the contributing papers of an accepted special session can submit an invited paper up to six (6) pages covering the main aspects of their presentation. The invited papers will be included in the conference proceedings. For submission instructions, please refer to the regular paper submission guidelines. All special session papers will undergo the same review process as the regular papers. Note that if fewer papers in a special session are accepted, the special session may be cancelled and the accepted special papers will go to regular sessions. If you have any questions or need additional information, please contact ISQED'21 Special Session Chairs: Pravin Kumar Venkatesan and Prabha Sundaravadivel
Lana Dunn
ISQED
email us here