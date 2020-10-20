Arcis Golf Receives Significant Investment from Atairos

-Supports Growth of Leading Operator of Golf Clubs in the U.S. -Fortress Investment Group Maintains Significant Ownership Stake in Arcis Golf

DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Arcis Golf, the premier operator of public and private golf clubs in the U.S., announced today that Atairos, an independent private company focused on supporting growth-oriented businesses, will acquire a substantial ownership position in the company. Atairos plans to support Arcis Golf’s expansion around the country, as well as management’s continued enhancements of the company’s award-winning member amenities. Funds managed by affiliates of Fortress Investment Group LLC (“Fortress”) will maintain a significant ownership stake in the company.

"We're very excited to welcome Atairos as a new partner," said Blake Walker, Founder and CEO of Arcis Golf. "This investment will accelerate our vision for Arcis Golf—allowing us to expand our premier offering to more clubs around the country. I'm equally pleased that Fortress Investment Group will remain an investor. They have been a vital contributor to our growth and success over the past several years."

Six years ago, Arcis was a small start-up. Today, with nearly 60 private, resort, and daily-fee golf clubs in 13 states and more than 5,000 employees, Arcis Golf is building a lifestyle company that reaches far beyond golf. In the past three years, Arcis Golf has invested more than $60 million across its portfolio in property upgrades, new amenities, personnel, training, and systems to maximize growth and future success.

"Arcis Golf is an innovator and one of the most distinguished names in the golf industry," said Rachael Wagner, a Managing Director at Atairos. "The company is reinventing the golf club experience by tailoring its amenities to contemporary consumer lifestyles, while hiring best-in-class talent and creating family-friendly signature experiences. We are excited to partner with the Arcis Golf management team, and we look forward to supporting them to achieve our shared goals."

"The management team of Arcis Golf has demonstrated strong leadership in executing a disciplined growth strategy over the past several years," said Suvin Malik, Managing Director in the Fortress Credit Funds business. "We look forward to working with Atairos and Arcis Golf management as the company takes this next step forward."

Fortress has been the central financial backer of Arcis Golf since 2013, overseeing a period of growth and expansion through new course acquisitions and organic growth.

Arcis Golf’s management team, led by Founder and CEO Blake Walker, will continue to run the company and execute its proven strategy.

# # #

About Arcis

Arcis Golf is the premier operator of public and private golf clubs in the United States and an industry leader, providing dynamic direction and unrivaled amenities that complement diverse playing experiences. Arcis Golf properties enhance the golf and country club lifestyle to a level of excellence designed to exceed the needs and expectations of family, friends, co-workers, and guests of all ages. Location: 13727 Noel Road, Ste. 1000, Dallas, TX 75240. Phone: (214) 722-6000. Website: www.arcisgolf.com

About Atairos

Atairos is an independent, private company focused on supporting growth-oriented businesses across a wide range of industries. Atairos provides a unique combination of active strategic partnership and patient long-term capital to high-potential companies and their management teams. Atairos was launched in 2016 and has in excess of $5 billion of equity capital. Atairos has offices in New York City, Philadelphia, and London. For more information, please visit www.atairos.com

About Fortress

Fortress Investment Group LLC is a leading, highly diversified global investment manager with approximately $45.5 billion(1) of assets under management as of June 30, 2020. Founded in 1998, Fortress manages assets on behalf of approximately 1,900 institutional clients and private investors worldwide across a range of credit and real estate, private equity and permanent capital investment strategies. For more information regarding Fortress Investment Group LLC please visit www.fortress.com.