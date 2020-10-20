Northeast Minnesota construction projects completing for 2020 season (Oct. 20, 2020)

DULUTH, Minn. – Construction projects across MnDOT District 1 are finishing for the 2020 season with traffic returning to regular conditions.

Hwy 1 Stony River Bridge All work is complete and the bridge is open for normal traffic.

Hwy 23 Nemadji River Bridge Work is substantially complete and open to all traffic. Work continues on the Hwy 23 Deer Creek Bridge where a stop and take turns condition over the bridge remains.

Hwy 61 Grand Marais Work is complete for the season and construction will resume in May 2021. The truck detour on County 7 has been removed, and the temporary stop light at County Rd 7 and 5th Avenue West has been decommissioned for the winter.

Hwy 135 Biwabik Work is complete for the season and will resume in May 2021.

Hwy 169 from Hwy 53 to CR 26 in St. Louis County All resurfacing and bridge work is complete.

Additional projects in the district will be finishing over the next few weeks.

