DNR to hold virtual public meeting for timber sale at Wapsipinicon State Park

ANAMOSA, Iowa – The Iowa Department of Natural Resources will hold a virtual public meeting on Thursday, October 22 at 10:00am to discuss a timber sale at Wapsipinicon State Park.

The sale will include trees damaged by the derecho as well as some others that have been removed due to an upcoming construction project.

Members of the public can also submit comments from now until October 22 by email or by calling (319) 462-2761.

Anyone wishing to participate in the virtual public comment meeting via Zoom can do so via this link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/7794312185.

