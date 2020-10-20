Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Clear Lake boat ramp closed

Clear Lake – The boat ramp on Clear Lake at Ventura Access is closed while a new boat ramp is installed.

Other boat ramps on Clear Lake will remain open, including at McIntosh Woods State Park.

