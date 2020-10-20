Route 168 Shippingport Bridge Inspection begins Wednesday in Beaver County

​

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing inspection activities on the bridge that carries Route 168 over the Ohio River in Industry and Shippingport boroughs, Beaver County, will begin Wednesday, October 21 weather permitting.

Single-lane alternating traffic on the bridge, controlled by flaggers, will occur from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays through Friday, October 30.

Crews from Gannett Fleming, Inc. will conduct the inspection work.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

