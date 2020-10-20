Lane Restrictions Route 66 - Washington Township

​

PennDOT District 12 would like to inform motorists of single lane restrictions on a section of Route 66 located in Washington Township in Westmoreland County. The lane restrictions will be in the northbound lane of Route 66 at the Route 380 intersection. The restrictions will occur on Thursday, October 22 and Friday, October 23. The restrictions will occur between the hours of 7:30 am and 3 pm.

The restrictions will be in place to allow crews to mill and repave the roadway.

Media contact: Jay Ofsanik, 724-439-7135

