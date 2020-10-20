Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,046 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 190,160 in the last 365 days.

Lane Restrictions Route 66 - Washington Township

PennDOT District 12 would like to inform motorists of single lane restrictions on a section of Route 66 located in Washington Township in Westmoreland County. The lane restrictions will be in the northbound lane of Route 66 at the Route 380 intersection. The restrictions will occur on Thursday, October 22 and Friday, October 23. The restrictions will occur between the hours of 7:30 am and 3 pm.

The restrictions will be in place to allow crews to mill and repave the roadway.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

Follow local PennDOT information on Twitter at www.twitter.com/511PAPittsburgh

Media contact: Jay Ofsanik, 724-439-7135

###

You just read:

Lane Restrictions Route 66 - Washington Township

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.