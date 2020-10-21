FastCoach Launches First-Ever Hybrid Keto App

KetoCoach and FastCoach Logo FastCoach App Screenshot FastCoach App Screenshot

MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- KetoCoach , a leader in lifestyle in-vitro diagnostic testing, announced the launch of a first-of-its-kind diet platform today called FastCoach. It’s the first platform to combine the popular elements of virtual fitness classes with dieting. In its initial launch, FastCoach will focus on live and on-demand classes, called “challenges,” led by expert instructors on the ketogenic diet and intermittent fasting. They plan to roll out more classes by the end of the year.“A 2015 Northwestern University study found that social connectedness helps improve health outcomes in people dieting,” noted co-founder Matt Payne. “And as we’ve seen during the global pandemic, people are looking for that sense of connectedness more than ever. We hope this app can assist with that.”FastCoach users track four key quantitative and qualitative biomarkers including energy levels, glucose levels, ketone levels and fasting time. Depending on the challenge a user selects, they will track these biomarkers to learn more about their body’s response to their diet. Joining FastCoach challenges provides users with a supportive community to stay encouraged and accountable.“FastCoach takes a novel approach to dieting by focusing on the user’s biomarkers,” notes Dr. Jaime Seeman - an NBC Titan Gamescompetitor and featured coach in the app. “There is so much we can learn about our bodies from tracking these data points. And people love sharing progress with the community.”KetoCoach is making its first venture into the growing virtual fitness market. Since launching in 2018, they have picked up nearly 40,000 users for their blood ketone meter. And they are the meter of choice for everyone from Bulletproof founder Dave Asprey to Vinny from MTV’s Jersey Shore“We have an incredible team, an incredible community, and I can’t wait to see how far we can go,” shared co-founder and YouTuber Logan Delgado. “This is just the beginning of something special.”Check out the FastCoach app launch video here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ohvKAOKk8R4 To learn more about FastCoach app, please visit: https://ketocoachx.com/pages/fastcoach-app . Follow KetoCoach on TikTok and Instagram

