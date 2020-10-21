Klearly Kristen Launches New Subscription Box Program
Provides Job Opportunities for Children with Autism and Special Needs. Partnership Assists Young Adults to Learn E-Commerce Job Skills.
The goal of this program is to not only bring work into the schools but also bring the students into the community.”HOUSTON, TX, USA, October 21, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Houston-based, global fashion brand Klearly Kristen, Inc. has partnered with SafeShip Sugarland and FBISD Dulles High School Transition Services in a shared vision of helping underserved special needs students with needed job skills training and paid employment opportunities. The young adults, ages 18 - 22, will be employed to fulfill Klearly Kristen’s custom collections and personalized subscription boxes including a variety of Klearly Kristen’s most popular jewelry and accessories. This partnership with Dulles HS FBISD, SafeShip Sugarland and Klearly Kristen will help students who need to learn life skills and want to enter the workforce in our new e-commerce based society.
— Debra Wingard
“ COVID-19 has made getting into the community a lot more challenging but the program is coming up with creative ways to still provide job opportunities for the children. I see SafeShip and Klearly Kristen as powerful examples to the business community. They are giving our students a chance to show the world what they can do. This collaboration is a great opportunity to learn on-the-job skills that will benefit them in the future,” comments Debra Wingard, Transition Teacher for Fort Bend ISD “my heart is filled with such gratitude.”
Founder Kristen Fenrick exclaims, “Everyone needs a sense of purpose and a sense of accomplishment in what they do. During the process of getting started, numerous people encouraged me to move my product fulfillment overseas, however, we saw a need in our community to provide jobs for underserved populations, and we wanted to help.”
This venture is already seeing a positive impact in the community. Kim Gerami, mother of Josh, who is one of the kids in the program, says “I’m very grateful that my son has this opportunity. We want him to be able to get out into the public as much as possible. Josh is thrilled because he wants to work and he wants to be as independent as he can be. He loves that he has the opportunity to work at a business.”
Klearly Kristen, Inc.'s ambassador program fulfillment process for clothing, handbags, and other fashion accessories have been included in this program. Founder Kristen Fenrick explains "Being able to provide for yourself and your family is a basic human necessity. Our ambassador program allows anyone with access to the internet and a desire to earn an income, the opportunity to market and sell our products. From the onset of launching the company it has always been about helping others to achieve success."
